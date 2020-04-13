In which the pond is forced to make cruel Darwinian selections amongst the reptiles to see who will survive this Easter monday ...

The pond was hoping to begin with talk of the scandalous behaviour of the neighbours, who invited over some friends and held a convivial Easter party on the weekend in the backyard, all of two feet front the pond's backyard. Social distancing, moi?
But what have the reptiles gone and done to distract the pond?
Launched a full Monday viral attack which quite overwhelmed the pond's puny defence systems …
Just look at that line-up.
The dog botherer, the Oreo, the Caterist, our hole in the bucket man, the lizard Oz editorialist in top-notch form. And elsewhere on the digital front page, though on a more elevated plane above the ruck, there was the the Major in parade …
There had to be some weeding done, some natural selection, some whittling down, and the first to go was the Caterist. But who should be at the top?
In the end, there was no question, even if the pond might squirrel away a few reptiles, as a guard against boredom should a lazy Tuesday disappoint …
Come on down, our Henry, lead the way.
It was obvious why our Henry should hold centre stage.
Our hole in the bucket man had scored the golden Lobbecke, and it was a cryptic, gnomic visual fraught with meaning … or alternatively, about as silly as our Henry's outing, which took on the form of a surreal dream ...
Phew, at long last our Henry gets to the point. After much cribbing of Camus, it's going to be an assault on the devious, deviant Chinese … even if there's been so much winning elsewhere …
Not bad to top the world deaths and infections - is there nothing the Donald can't win? - but our Henry's job is to demonise the Chinese, so on we must go ...
Ah, it's like decoding that Lobbecke … words conquer affliction … and has that ever been truer? Just think of the Donald's many wise words in those two hour long exercises in debriefing tedium ...
So much winning …
And so to the final gobbet, and no doubt there will be some pedants who want to quibble, but the pond is certain it made the right choice by making our Henry the lead for Easter Monday ...
Well played, and not a word about the pharaonic brutality of the Donald and the GOP, and for that our Henry scores double points, as well as the Golden Lobbecke …
And so to a few more casualties …
It is with great regret that the pond had to rule out the dog botherer, and the Major …
As you can see, the Major was yammering away at the ABC yet again, and so was the dog botherer, and frankly it was tiresome, boring and tedious …
The reptiles, and the so the pond, have been to that well so many times before …
The Major could be despatched with his last few lines …
Well might we ask why Murdoch's reptiles have not held those pedophile priests to account, and the Catholic church in general, in the way that others have done …
How weird is it to assail the Vic plods and the Victorian criminal justice system for failing to hold to account pedophile priests and the Catholic church …when the reptiles have studiously ignored much of the church's behaviour, and has spent this past week in unseemly gloating at Pell getting off, and not giving a toss for the victims?
What a bunch of reprehensible hypocrites, and none more so than the contemptible Major, still looking for that Order of Lenin medal ...
There's more Wilcox here, and after that brush with the Major, the pond turned to the last reptile standing … the recovering, reformed feminist, the Oreo …
Yes, it's a perfect storm of recovering feminist paranoia, and the pond almost feels cruel dropping in a hint of noodles, even if they're from the wrong country …
Oh okay, maybe they're in short supply too, but the pond doesn't want to sound complacent by saying that Australia seems to be muddling along at the moment in terms of supplies - it's the cash in the paw to buy them, jobs, rent and such like that are the issues.
Deviant law-breaking Pommie neighbours aside, restrictions are being observed, though how long that will last in the face of the destructive behaviour of the reptiles and their chairman must remain an open question …
And so to the important part of the recovering feminist's treatise … putting the boot into the Chinese ...
Now a warning. There will be a sting in the tail with all this paranoia about the Chinese and dependency and such like fear and Oreo loathing, but first we must get through the final gobbet from the reformed feminist ...
We cannot afford to be complacent? Oh come on, there's been so much winning of late, of course we can be complacent …
And so to a bonus …
How could the pond pass up the lizard Oz editorialist, in sublimely positive mode?
Yes, yes, a minerals boom will save the day. We'll ship out coal, we'll ship out iron ore … Gina's mob will save the day, the IPA will flourish once again, Dame Slap will enter the halls of Valhalla …
Oh wait, who will we ship the coal to? Who will want our iron ore?
Can someone please catch the Oreo? She seems to be wobbling on her pins, and toppling towards the floor, the 4711-laden hankie not enough to save her and revitalise her clouded mind …
Oh dear, it seems she's just had a fainting fit at the thought of doing business with China …
Please, lizard Oz editorialist assault her feeble, delicate, recovering feminist sensibilities with more sublimely optimistic talk of exports …
Oh it's China, China, China all the way ...
Hmm, seems like the reptile war on China and other deviant Asian countries was a very short-lived one.
Will someone else tell our Henry and the Oreo? The pond couldn't deal with more bleating about Camus and the dangers of the noodle trade…
Instead why not close on one of those shots of LA that have been travelling around the world, proving that you don't really have to live in smog if you take steps to stop it …
That one here, and now why not a Toles to wrap things up in a way that will gladden the heart of the climate science denialists at the lizard Oz …
