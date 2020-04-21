In which the pond has a splendid time with News Corp follies ...

The pond broke its usual rule to watch Malware whine endlessly about a News Corp conspiracy, sure to maintain reptile rage about him, and the ABC for giving him a platform (many book plugs), followed by John Oliver exposing the devastating stupidity and enormous damage American reptiles of the Fox News kind had inflicted, and were continuing to inflict, on the United States (though drug addled Rush Limbaugh also came in for a tidy serve), and then it was on to Media Watch, and a defence of the ABC in the Pellist matter, which while feeble ('on the one hand, on the other'), would still infuriate the reptiles, and that was always enough. There was also a moment to pile on to Malware and the 7.30 Report a second time …
Meanwhile, across at Crikey, Christopher Warren was assessing the fragile dreams and delusions of the reptiles in their war against the tech giants:
...Despite the excitement that ran around newsrooms overnight (“designed to save the mainstream media” says The Australian’s editor-at-large Paul Kelly), it’s unlikely to significantly rescue the publishers from their financial mess. According to the ACCC’s digital platforms report, Australians only spend 2.3% of their time online on Australian news sites.
Google says it already pays significant copyright fees in Australia — mainly for music used on YouTube. (Digital streaming on, for example, YouTube and Spotify are now the major source of fees for music use.) However, this is based on clear and long-established copyright principles. The claim for a payment for news which the publishers, themselves have long provided for free is harder to determine.
As in Spain and in France, Google (and Facebook) will be approaching this with a global frame, conscious that any concession made here will generate matching claims in all other jurisdictions. Expect more hardball.
Well yes, the pond is no lover of the 'tech giants' - not on Facebook to this day! - but the dreams and delusions are a sign that the dear little reptiles don't get outside their Surry Hills bubble these days …
What a fun night it was, and sure enough, the fun continued today …
Out of all that lot, even with General "Killer" Creighton in the field - yes, suh!, hup, one two - the pond just had to begin today with the hopes and anxieties of the lizard Oz editorialist …
Oh you poor deluded dears, you think that Google is going to start cutting you cheques and sending them your way and saving your business model?
Well you'll need to head behind the paywall for Warren's full opinion, but it's bleeding obvious from previous examples ...
… In 2019, the EU determined that headlines and opening words of an article (known as “snippets” in Google speak) were covered by copyright, requiring Google to do a deal with the publishers to reproduce them in search results.
As France moved to require payments for this copyright, Google removed the snippet text from its search results in France, leaving only the headline and the url. France’s competition authority has declared this action is likely to constitute an abuse of the search engine’s dominant market position. This month, it’s given Google three months to negotiate a deal with the publishers.
Google has form in playing hardball. When Spain legislated payments for news search in 2014, Google blocked its news tab in that country — and readership dropped as a result..
The debate may seem arcane, but Google search remains the dominant channel for accessing news stories. Snippets catch publishers both ways: they can provide enough information to satisfy the casual reader. Strip them out and there’s not enough taste to lure other readers to click through.
Facebook, meanwhile, has been attempting to fob off the publishers — particularly News Corp — with its news tab.
Last November, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined News Corp CEO Robert Thomson to announce that payments would be made for stories in a newly-launched news tab. Despite claims at the time that this would be rolled out across the world, six months later it’s still in trial in the United States.
But back to the hopes, dreams and rapacious desires of the reptile editorialist …
Good luck with all that, and the pond can't wait to walk over the gory battlefield, and as for News Corp demanding others behave ethically? Why it gave the pond the biggest early morning horse laugh it had had in recent times …
As John Oliver so ably demonstrated, News Corp is conspicuous in its contributions to malignant right wing loonacy ...
And so to yet more transgressive pond behaviour. The pond had sworn to ignore Malware, and gave up the 7.30 report long ago, but really, after watching the 7.30 interview, why not go the whole hog with our valiant, almost mythical, not quite so ancient Troy?
And besides he'd scored some lesser artwork that demanded comparison to the mighty cult master …
Pretty much as expected for an opener, almost in Diary of a Nobody turf, and in no way comparable to the slo-mo shot of the Chairman and the onion muncher deployed on the ABC, in which the onion muncher worker displayed a sly cheese-eating lickspittle fellow travelling grin that was most beguiling … like a couple of cats that had supped on field mice …
But now the pond must follow Troy through to the bitter end …
Ah Troy, did you really read the book? You seem to have missed all the talk about a News Corp conspiracy, as if somehow 2016 might redeem the reptiles in Malware's eyes …
And who can argue that the party has stayed the same? Especially with loons of the mutton Dutton kind still roaming the corridors, looking and acting like a third rate Mussolini … and somehow finding the likes of Angus "Pure Mince Beef" Taylor a suitable ministerial companion ...
Never mind, a final grab for the sheer fun of it …
Well no, the pond won't buy the book. The PMO has already demonstrated that the Liberal Party is a leading devotee of the art of piracy, and possibly heads off to the Pirate Bay for all their intellectual property needs.
But also like as not, even though it's all over the place for free thanks in no small part to the PMO and SloMo's mob, the pond won't bother to read the book, though it might skim a copy should it ever turn up in a street library, where the price is right, should of course the pond ever venture back out into the world …
And so to the final outing for the day, and one of the things that particularly irritated John Oliver last night was the way that …while News Corp was dissembling misleading information that put American lives at risk, encouraging the Donald in his enormous stupidity and delayed response, and otherwise behaving very badly, as might be expected of a mob containing a bunch of Hannitys … the precious petals themselves were taking the virus seriously and taking precautions …as in this note by CNBC on 29th February, 2020, the month in which the Donald did nothing but delay, lie, obfuscate, and fuck up the country…
Locally, we have General "Killer" Creighton out in field command, still urging on the right of others to selflessly die so that the General might continue the lifestyle he's accustomed to …
Cull the herd, cull the herd, it's only a few oldies, and the dying is quick, and the surf calls ...
The pond has been here before with the General, and trusts that he'll put himself in harm's way to show how all this nonsense is only swallowed by scaredy cat pussies …
Of course it's slightly different in the United States, where News Corp generals have been equally bold and brave ...
The pond sometimes yearns for a John Oliver, able to deliver a proper smoting and smiting to the local reptiles … but instead, we just get General "Killer" Creighton doing the same old same old, all over again ...
The pond invites General "Killer" Creighton to cross the road, and head into an infectious care unit, preferably without a mask or any other form of protection … perhaps just a couple of pearl-handled pistols in the Patton style ...
Oh okay, the pond only ran with General "Killer" Creighton for more of his patented "culling of the herd" guff because it meant it could run a few cartoons in the spirit of a John Oliver …
Would it be wrong of the pond to propose that News Corp immediately declare itself open for business, defy assorted governments, and send its employees out into the streets, travelling how they will, and without PPE?
Sure there might be a few losses, but where's the harm? Cull the herd, cull the herd! Would nattering "Ned" in his senility be missed? Shouldn't prattling Polonius be out in the street without a mask demonstrating it's all piffle? He's in the right demographic for a culling.
Perhaps Peter Singer could join them in their travels, doing everything he can for infected cats, but making sure to toss the bodies of older folk into a tidy, inoffensive heap ...
And that last paragraph, the pond suggests, is General "Killer" Creighton attempting to display sardonic wit and humour of the kind which would no doubt have had Field Marshall Haig slapping his thigh and doubling over in a fit of cackling laughter …
The Somme was an epic of both slaughter and futility; a profligate waste of men and materiel such as the world had never seen. On the morning of July 1, 1916, 110,000 British infantrymen went “over the top.” In a few hours, 60,000 of them were casualties. Nearly 20,000 of these were either dead already or would die of their wounds, many of them lingering for days between the trenches, in no man’s land. The attacking forces did not gain a single one of their objectives. (here)
Now that's how it should be done. What an inspiration to General "Killer" Creighton. (The pond's grandfather was at the Somme, and always spoke of what a spiffing fun time he had up to his waist in the mud).
And with all that said, in closing, the pond must join the moon in a delicate and awkward situation, which will no doubt appeal to the lizard Oz climate science denialists (was it Malware who was so mystified as to why they congregated together like infected bats in News Corp?) …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.