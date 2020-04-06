In which the pond finds far too much to bear on a reptile Monday ...

Speaking of criminal investigations, should someone be investigating Dame Slap, the IPA, our Adam, the lizards of Oz, and News Corp for his "EXCLUSIVE"?
Is it criminal negligence, or just incitement to commit a criminal offence, or is it merely criminal stupidity?
As the Donald is now assuring us, we're in a time of war, so is it rather a matter of treason? Are Adam and the rest cited in this matter guilty of being the Lord Haw Haws of the times? Just asking for an infected friend, who took seriously this sort of guff, and decided as an act of civil disobedience, that she would wander down to the beach and hug the first infected person she found …
And now members of the pond jury, is there a category of criminality available for the Angelic one …
Is shameless, devious, reprehensible gloating a crime, or does it require a smoting of hubris by the unforgiving gods, or does it just deserve a good boycott?
Never mind, the pond has decided to press on, in the ongoing matter of the pond v. the Oreo …
Sorry, the pond couldn't pick between the usual reptile splash, and the good news that the reformed, recovering feminist has been cited by the WHO …at a time when the reptiles have been casting dire aspersions on that body …
Oh irony, or better yet, oh cult master …
The pond was immediately smitten … how blessed, an Oreo and a Lobbecke together, as one …
Might they yet defeat the Orwellian bans, and find true love and viral harmony?
But enough of the good times, now for the trudge through the woods ...
Indeed, indeed, the pond is at one with the Oreo. Kill all the grannies, kill those tedious uncles and aunts, away with them all. Let us not have economic suicide, let us indulge in mass murder, and perhaps we might end up on an episode of Forensic Files …
Phew, it's always intoxicating to read Xian thinking of the finest kind in such a fine Xian rag, scribbling for a fine Xian corporation, headed by that fine Xian, multiple wife loving Chairman that he is … but do go on ...
Say what? 'Boomer remover' is a left-wing invention? Suddenly 4Chan is full of lefties? Twitter is a leftie invention?
We're in 1984, and back to the reptiles raging at the Orwellian police state and totalitarian repression?
Muh lud, might the pond humbly suggest in sentencing that the Oreo be forced to prowl the streets in search of love, and in her defiance of overzealous governments, might she be smitten by someone in the middle of a coughing fit?
Just a suggestion muh lud, while you read the final gobbet tended in evidence ...
Is it wrong to note that viruses tend not to act on the basis of a diary, and are keen to act on proposed end dates, note them in the diary, and then move forward and vanish from the earth?
Why did the pond feel very Borowitz on reading all that from the reformed, recovering feminist?
And so, mainly because it's a Monday, it's on with the Major, and again the pond found it hard to choose the best way to present this noble thinker …
Strange, no mention of the hunt for that Order of Lenin medal. Could the Major have found it and forgotten to tell the world?
Never mind, hup two, three …
Ah yes, the Bolter and good old Terry, and is it wrong for the pond to urge them out into the streets, and to break the rules, and indulge in normal social interaction, and if they get infected, well, perhaps it was as God intended, and She just wanted a cleansing of the wicked … but will the Major be joining them and making the sacrifice, given his advanced years, and the need to keep hunting the snark and that medal?
Hmm, just another variant on the boomer remover, die grannie die routine the reptiles have begun to love ...
That really would require a change of policy? Not really, not if all News Corp staff were ready to head out onto the streets, and show the way. All the pond can do is urge them on, and may the virus have mercy on their muddled thinking …
But reading the Oreo and the Major in one hit made the pond keen to sample a Rowe for the day … with more essential sampling here …
Now there's a cheery image, and did the pond need it or what, knowing that it still had to deal with the matter of the pond v. the dog botherer …
Ah, the pond knew exactly where we'd landed …
Do any of the reptiles have a sense of irony? Is there a shred of humour in the Surry Hills bunker, as this time the dog botherer is sent out to do battle with the digital giants, and demand a Whitlamesque freak show to save the reptiles?
Yes, we've heard it all before, but you know what happens when the hounds get to humping a table leg? They can't give it up,. until they come or the endless wanking wears them out ...
Look, there's no need to comment, or even to marvel at the whining, and the moaning, and the gnashing of the teeth, and the donning of the sackcloth and ashes, except to say that when the reptiles get started on a meme or a trope, they never let go and they never give up, do they?
Here have a cartoon just to relieve the strain of the endless repetition …
Say what, it wasn't the salmon mousse, it was Fox News?
Well, naturally, the government needs to indulge in a Whitlamesque freak show to save these besieged reptiles … though strangely, some of Eric Beecher's words, already seen on the pond, once again began to echo in the pond's noggin …
Yes, we've been here before, but if the reptiles can repeat themselves endlessly and tediously, like an uncontrollable fart, why then so must the pond ...
And speaking of uncontrollable farts, let's just have a last big one from an expert in the art ...
What a toadie, what a lickspitttle lackey, but we already knew that, we knew that the dog botherer always sang for his supper.
But why couldn't he sing in the right key? Why couldn't he just sing out long and loud and hard that what the reptiles urgently need by end of June is a … you guessed it, a Whitlamesque freak show...
Dammit, lizard Oz editorialist, get your messaging right, or the Chairman will have words. Remember socialises the losses, and put the profits into the chairman's family farm …
And so to a final cartoon, just for the fun of seeing a Donald follower, and a News Corp Fox News favourite, offering sage advice to the masses … up there with the Oreo and the Major ...
