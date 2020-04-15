In which the pond favours nattering "Ned" over Dame Slap, and offers a side dish of our Adam and the lizard Oz editorialist ...

The pond apologises to devotees of Dame Slap, but the pond simply can't go there today.
The pond is so over the Pellists, and their not being entirely surprised that there might be other victims, and wonders when the lizard Oz might devote as much time, space and energy to the victims as to shoring up the Catholic church.
Instead the pond went in search of something tediously uplifting, mind numbingly inspirational, and who better than nattering "Ned"?
Of course this involves some heroic sacrifices, none more so than an attempt to work out our pre-crisis values, as held by the reptiles …
Did it involve increasing a regressive tax, so that the poor might continue to cop it, while the rich sauntered off to Aspen to pick up another dose?
Did it involve Gra Gra pretending that the Donald suddenly had the first clue. Did Rowe have something to offer on that theme, with more Rowe here?
Sadly, none of that excitement filtered down from the ether, and instead it was just "Ned" being as dull as possible …
Naturally he began with a standard reptile swipe at climate science, because apparently that's all gone away now … and we can return to the 1950s, unaware that the planet might still be taking a view ...
Ah, so the old values we treasure are to dig in, and make sure that the poor are kept in their place … andas chief correspondent for Pravda down under, "Ned" is perfectly placed to recycle all the government's talking points to make this so...
But surely we can learn from the United States as to what is needed for the way forward?
And so to the "grow the economy" mantra, and possibly a little trickle of pee on poor legs … and two Labor legs bad, four Liberal legs good ...
At that point, the pond had no idea what "Ned" was talking about, or Chalmers for that matter.
What actually happened was that Ming the merciless stole all Labor's good ideas, and set himself up for record run, with the power rushing to his head in all sorts of bizarre ways …
Nationalise the banks? Well, if we're going to shovel heaps of cash down foreign owners, why not nationalise an airline or two? TAA was always better run than Ansett, as Ansett's demise finally showed ...
Actually the question is, can SloMo make his agenda work? After all, he's the one in power, he has the inside running, and talk of the Labor agenda is just another, not so subtle way, of stoking the fears … SloMo, in a moment of petulant vindictiveness, locked out Albo, earning reptile approval for one of their favourite tactics … and one of the great Australian values, if you happen to be rich, and determined no one will get in and loot your money bin, and instead you can dive through the filthy lucre like an Uncle Scrooge on speed …
But all that noted, it was good, uplifting, "Ned" and Team Australia values stuff, even if the pond nodded off so often …
And so to the bonus offering, the surly Adam …who yesterday hit some form of peak pique …
Today he was still grumbling and mumbling …
… but the heat seemed to go out of the truculent, grumpy one ...
Indeed, indeed, and for some strange reason the pond was reminded of a few Donald cartoons …
Priorities, priorities, but the pond sensed our Adam was off his oats, and the final gobbet was more like a sodden firecracker than the firebrand of yesterday ...
He's not sure? Now he's full of saucy doubts and fears and uncertainty? But just yesterday he was totally certain this wretched virus was unremarkable. Now it's one of the greatest pandemics?
Messaging, messaging, but who can ever work out the arcane ways of the reptile mind …
And now without Dame Slap, the pond feels like the column is a little light on, short weight, the butcher's thumb on the scale, so why not another reptile vision to finish?
Indeed, indeed, and Borowitz looked at a similar phenomenon in the US …
They still can't manage to call it a depression … some things just stick in the reptile craw and can't be dislodged ...
Indeed, indeed, returning to that 1950s moment in time after the crisis of the second world war, what a coming together there was, what harmony, provided you did what Ming told you to do …
But here's the reptile dilemma. Having fought for years against any role for government - unless it was subsidies for News Corp - how to put lipstick on the government pig, and explain that it had much work to do, except of course without the actual bureaucracy of government, or all those useless public servants who actually keep the cogs turning …
How much better a gabfest between leaders cutting to the chase, certain pariahs excluded ...
An unprecedented health and economic crisis? But what of our Adam, stoically standing up against an unremarkable virus doing bugger all damage, except perhaps to those who died?
Well there is one upside. At least we don't have the patsy, the fop, the snake oil salesman, the grand narcissist, the delusional one, supposedly in charge in the United States, along with his lackeys …the one foisted on the United States by News Corp, Fox News, and all the rest of the reprehensibles and deplorables ...
To celebrate, why not a few closing cartoons …
