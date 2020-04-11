In which the pond dutifully ignores both Dame Slap and the dog botherer ...

The pond makes no apology for running a little late this day … there was an early morning raid to be done, prepping for the bug-out and besides, it's only the reptiles, and the reptiles are completely useless at the moment, and if never heard from again wouldn't be missed.
Besides, the pond could have scribbled a decent Dame Slap column in its head while waiting in the line with other early morning preppers.
Why aren't workers going out to be infected, so that Dame Slap might live in the Murdochian lifestyle to which she's accustomed would have been the theme …you know, cops, repression, government brutality and oppression, Orwellian, blah blah … yadda yah ... and waddya know?
Of course not so long ago, Dame Slap was a certified MAGA cap wearer, and hasn't that done wonders for the US, which will soon be the world champion of the virus …as the Donald manages to blame everyone but himself for his sublime incompetence …
More Bell here ...
The pond can't be bothered arguing with Dame Slap. What's the point? It's best to just observe the sociopathic mind at work …
The pond only hopes that the governments of the land pay more attention to the advice of public health officials than to the moaning, whining and wailing of the reptiles …who somehow, for all their talk of boldness and bravery, have dropped the bundle after a mere two weeks.
Sheesh, remember all that blather about the Gallipoli spirit and Dunkirk and Churchill and enduring two world wars, and the mud of the Somme, and after two weeks, Dame Slap's running up the flag … after just two miserable fucking weeks!
She wants a solution? Managing it sensibly? Like the country that's soon going to be the world leader for deaths and infections?
But hasn't her MAGA-cap wearing hero already produced a solution that will see us out and about by Easter. Oh wait, isn't it Easter now?
No wonder the pond feels that reading Dame Slap is like treading on a path more dangerous than a virus ...
And there you have it. It was in the header and the pond attempted to ignore it… but there it came again. Pollyannas will claim that all lives are of equal value, and that everyone has an equal claim to our limited resources. It is heartwarming. It is also wrong.
There you have it, the 'leet mentality writ large, the mind of a fascist, a selfish fascist at that, at work, ticking over and doing a number count on the deaths and those who can be written off. That it should turn up on an Easter Saturday is even more poignant … fuck all that jibber jabber Christ came out with, the fucking useless bearded Pollyanna with a middle eastern skin tone ...
What Dame Slap means to say is that she and others of her ilk are more important than the riff raff and the rabble, and things must be arranged for her pleasure and convenience, and if some must die, well, at least they can have a hot cross bun, or perhaps a bit of cake before they cark it …
What a cold-blooded, heartless bitch she is, how lacking in empathy, but how reassuring to see what the pond suspected all along, to see it put down in print … because in all that scribbling is a mindset very much like her hero …
And so to the dog botherer, and anyone expecting anything different from Dame Slap must be either deluded, unhealthily optimistic, or a passing reader unfamiliar with the reptile hive mind …
The splash says it all really, but because it was just a variation on the Dame Slap theme, this time the reptiles tried to dress it up …
Yep, but instead of talking about Pollyannas, the dog botherer decided to adopt the pose of an Uncle Ebenezer, a tight arse guarding the 'parritch', and adopting a steely resolve to make sure that anyone in need gets sweet fuck all …
The only question to be debated is who is more loathsome - Dame Slap or the Dog Botherer?
Realising that readers might be in this quandary, the reptiles decided to pretend that reading the dog botherer wasn't an learning exercise in how to be a prick and a miser, it needed to look vaguely informative… and so there was a graph ...
Actually the pond would rather focus on the United States, corporate home of the reptiles, and the way they're doing things there …
But back to the reptiles pretending to be useful by explaining herd immunity … a strategy adopted by the UK government for a nanosecond … and which resulted in a major victim …
Rowson on herd immunity here, and so on to the reptiles pretending that the dog botherer can be a source of handy information...
Fanciful? One thing's certain. The pond, which is in a high risk group, isn't going to pay the slightest attention to the reptiles …
Of course what sticks in the craw is the way the reptiles have had to transform themselves and adjust to a big spending government, which likely enough, as proposed by Dame Groan, will soon enough turn into a high taxing government, and with a surplus flown out the window, gone wild, and now we don't know in which gum it lurks or when it might return for a feed of bird seed …
This of course is all the fault of progressive types ...
The pond only knows one thing … listening to the dog botherer and Dame Slap is guaranteed not to get anyone, or the country, out of this … because if nothing else, the rest of the world is in the same mess, to one degree or another, and the US is in a deeper mess than most …
The usual reptile response is the high handed elitist one that can be relied upon … slaves must do the bidding of the ruling class, and get back to the salt mines, and if a few of the herd get picked off, well that's natural selection, tough shit, so long as the ruling class can still get on with the ruling and the sweet life, and the pundits can get on with their highly paid bullshitting for the ruling 'leets …
And that's why the GOP packed off the herd to vote, to see if natural selection could take its usual course …
