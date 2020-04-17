In which the pond discards assorted inedible husks to end up with the germ of our Henry ...

The pond happened to notice that General "Killer" Creighton was out on the ABC battlefield last night, suggesting that a few casualties were acceptable in his war on the virus.
How Field Marshall Haig would have appreciated his service, and why hasn't he gone to work for the Donald, who has managed to do a mighty amount of killing in a short time?
Well, it was good and worthy and noble of the ABC to propose the killing off of one of their core demographics - they're coming to get you boomers - but the pond has given enough time to our Adam this week. Did it occur to him that after reading one of his pieces, wherein he despatches lives willy nilly, almost anyone would feel deeply depressed?
And so what else on this reptile Friday? Well the silly sods took the Malware bait and did their very best to attract attention to his book, and perhaps help with the sales …
They can't help themselves. Once a reptile has got it into its tiny brain that there's a predator about, they never rest.
It's true they sent out a nonentity, a certain """ Switzer, to propose that Malware was a nonentity, showing that most nonentities don't mind getting the short straw ...
Don't get the pond started on """ Switzer's lasting legacy … instead the pond must explain its other curatorial decisions, with this curious juxtaposition of the lizard Oz editorialist and recent news …
Never mind the irony, or the lizard Oz editorialist's taste for cheap puns mocking the Virgin Mary. Isn't it the Catholic Daily? Would the Pellists approve?
And why would the pond pay attention to this outing?
A risk? Who is this loon? The United States is comprehensively fucked and will be for some time to come, and the narcissist con artist Donald and his nepotic brood have more than played their part. "Dangerous strategy" is the Donald's middle name, so what's the point?
That left the pond with only one place to go, a pond favourite, our Henry channeling the spirit of Gallipoli …
Our hole in the bucket man is a bit of a General "Killer" Creighton, and likes to lead from the bunker, while perfectly content to send others over the top ...
Notice the empathy? There's a meme going round that perfectly captures our Henry's warlike-spirit …
Now when the reptiles get in warrior mood, and throw ashes in the air lamenting the economy, it's important to remember that part of the strategy is a fit of 'billy goat buttism.'
Our Henry delivers a spectacular example: the restrictions won't be entirely removed tomorrow (a case of the bleeding obvious), nor should they be (because our Henry doesn't quite have General Creighton's killer instinct), and then the billy goat bit: "but that hardly means that they ought to continue until we go for weeks without new cases."
It's always neat and tidy when "buttisms"are mixed with straw dogs, and just for good measure, the current virus is downplayed because, really, it's not Ebola or polio, or such like … but the pond fears it is pre-empting our Henry's deep thinking, so on with it ...
Note the easy way that the bunker king manages to slip in a comparison to pneumonia, and drags in Sweden, though Sweden hasn't been doing that well of late.
Why all the fuss? Why it's nothing, just an ordinary virus, and no doubt the 142+k dead thought it was a great way to go …and our Henry is standing by to lead the way out of the morass
All the pond can do is urge our Henry to lead from the front, step outside, and show us all what is surely just a minor bug, especially for those in his age group ...
Ah the life raft of public spending.
How it irritates the reptiles so, how they're haunted by a spectre worse than Malware … conjured up by the infallible Pope in a vintage piece ...
But that was then, and the immortal Row is now, with more immortal Rowe here …and that's enough for this Friday, for fear that Generals Creighton and Ergas might produce an even deeper depression ...
