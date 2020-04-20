In which the pond confronts the usual difficult Monday choices ...

The pond awoke this Monday with a great sense of relief - intellectual property theft, piracy, torrents, breaches of copyright and all that jazz, an onerous crime attracting civil and criminal penalties?
No, no, no, it's just a "tome" that sprung an "ultimate leak" from the heart of the federal government, the PMO …
All the pond's usual clutching at the straws of' information just wants to be free' and the educational need for critical review and study were forever after not needed …
All the pond is doing is a bit of leaking, and if it's good enough for the nation's PMO, why then it's good enough for all of us …
Curiously there was a complete lack of outrage at the piracy amongst the reptiles. Where there might have been shock and horror in the days of Twentieth Century Fox, or perhaps someone had pirated the onion muncher - but why pirate mindless mud when it's freely available after a shower - there seemed to be more concern that there might have been some copying by the errant publisher …
Pathetic really, since it's hard to design wildly different covers for people determined to be portentous, pompous bores. The pond prefers to think of it as an "homage", though it's a problem that there wasn't enough space for the standard acknowledgement and disclaimer, "after a previous goose's cover."
But that sighting of "Ned" next to the "controversy" lathered up by the reptiles is a good way to remind readers that Monday poses cruel dilemmas when it comes to choosing the reptiles to study for educational purposes and critical review on a Monday.
All the best examples, the most educational, are on parade, and seems cruel to limit students to only two, but it must be done, and "Ned" blathering on about the joys of government intervention for benefit of the Chairman - what a socialist paradise we now live in - was simply too satirical …
Second to go was the Major …
That seemed an obvious enough outing to ignore, since there had been an actual trial, with actual evidence, and without noticeable left-wing bias, and the Major's usual idea of a trial is to accuse a man of wearing a Russian medal without a scintilla of evidence …
But then what a range of choices confronted the carnivorous reptile follower …
There was the bromancer, fresh from achieving the amazing feat of making The Insiders no longer interesting viewing, though to be fair, Marise Payne's imitation of an Easter island statue was an even better reason.
While exemplary art - a bit like those buskers who pose in still life in period or exotic gear without a quiver of a muscle - it even managed to cast into shade the pompous, portentous posing of Peter Hartcher, sounding so up himself in such an effortless way that the pond switched off the TV and ran wild and free in the garden … only to return in time to catch the infallible Pope … the one redeeming moment in a program which, it can safely say, has now been Murdochised to the point of complete pointlessness … The Insiders is now dead to the pond, another area of bleached coral in a widespread bleaching event that shows little sign of ending …(anyone wanting a complete mind bleach should swallow one minute of Michael Rowland Lisa Millar on breakfast).
But what of today? Who to chose in the hunger games? The usual rage at China, mutterings about Malware, or the Caterist, expert in flood movements, and pretty much everything else? Luckily there was a quick and easy answer …
Yes, the Caterist had scored the gold stamp of the cult master, and so the pond had to acknowledge that the reptiles had determined he was the most useful offering for research and study, criticism and review, parody and satire, misreporting of the news and whatever else you've got, and so on and so forth …
Naturally at the heart of it, not being content with fucking the ABC, there had to be more fucking of the ABC … and what do you know, the Caterist himself began with what might be construed as an attempt at parody and satire, providing the reader had absolutely fucking no sense of humour, unless it was to imagine the Caterist as the cat in Bad Boy Bubby ...
It's always the wearisome way, isn't it, to suggest measures taken to avoid a calamity might have actually helped to avoid a calamity, especially reasonably tough ones? Apparently, in the Caterist's delusional mind, these haven't been tough, and everything has gone swimmingly, apart from reptile complaints about living in a fascist Orwellian state of the most oppressive kind ...
It's why the man who so famously explained the movement of flood waters in quarries never really had the first clue about climate science, while news about ideas to save the reef are becoming more desperate and unlikely …
A cloud-brightening experiment? That's what it's come to?
Never mind, the Caterist will always be on hand to talk about exaggerated claims and alarmism and such like …
Each week the pond has its own private contest as to who is the most thick-headed of the reptiles, and the self-satisfied Caterist usually wins by a canter, or by the size of the defamation payout awarded against him …
No offence to the Caterist as modeller, or commentator on modelling, but the dimwit couldn't even model the movement of floodwaters in quarries correctly … which is why, Lobbecke or no, the pond is really pleased to reach the last gobbet ...
So that's what a complete stay at home response has now become? A proportionate and incremental stroll in the park.
What a fuckwit, armed with a pacifier, and allowed to role out the dummy for any that need to suckle on it …a News Corp service, saved by government intervention, because we are all socialists now, at least when it comes to the losses … and to the cash in the paw …
And so to the cruellest of choices, because two shall be the number of reptiles, and the number shall be two …
The pond realised it had to acknowledge the existence of Malware's "tome", but which reptile to study?
Sure the dog botherer is always top of the class in any pond outing, and his astonishing work in Utegate gives him an inside running … but the defensive, paranoid tone of the splash, in which the paranoid, weirdly defensive denialism about a News Corp conspiracy - when even a blind dog humping the dog botherer's leg could see that News Corp was out to get Malware - was enough to confirm him as a quality loon …
Rather than pick such an obvious imp (and celebrate his status as minor war criminal), the pond decided to turn to the recovering, reformed Oreo … who herself knows all about property theft …
The reformed feminist, who has left her feminist legacy behind, also knows how to deliver with subtle spin …
Yes, the Oreo will surely deliver for lefties angry with Malware for a host of reasons, not least the NBN.
Let's face it, Malware isn't in much need of the money when it comes to a pirated book. His biggest irritation, the ego slap, must be that the pirated copies eagerly devoured by Malware devotees for free won't show up on official sales, and so his book might not be a number one best seller, an all-time winner, and gasp, might slump into the remaindered sales section by next Wednesday …
And with that in mind, let us turn to a feminist without a feminist legacy denouncing a rich man without a hint of comprehension of how ego can get in the road of pretty much everything …
Say what? A cheap, gossipy culture and leaks are gone? In the land of the mutton Dutton? In the world of reptile reporting? It was Malware that arranged the leak of his book from the PMO, apparently with a snarky "ha hah" attached to the email?
And somehow Malware behaved worse than the onion muncher when it came to that ongoing battle to the death?
Well it's all a hoot … and outsiders look on, because it's just another stage in the endless Liberal party hunger games …
Sorry, you'll need to be inside Crikey to get the hot links, but outside the Oreo bubble, there'll still be a gorgeous George representing another country and Barners representing the electorate named after famous successful politician Dr Delusion, and always ready to embrace government policies …
How did the Oreo put it? " ...More unified, determined and dignified …" Uh huh, a bit like the Donald, perhaps …unified, dignified and completely coherent ...
But back to the Oreo, doing the sensible thing, attacking the man, and shedding a tear for the long-suffering onion muncher, and his most brutal murder by a pack of knights and dames attending a barbie ...
Hang on, hang on, that last par reads in a most suspicious way, as if the Oreo thinks there's still time to get her blurb plastered on to Malware's book as a sticker …
Well, we all have regrets …
… but the pond has no regrets with the Oreo, who has performed in every way to be expected, with her usual recovering feminist skill …
Oops, but the pond just invited its small band of readers to waste time on petty vengeance and mean-girl gossip by queen bitch Oreo … and so must apologise for the lack of edifying material.
But then anyone who thinks a Liberal party still containing the mutton Dutton, and Angus "beef" Taylor - more dinkum Oz coal please - is worth defending must have often imagined the joy of being Heather Chandler in Heathers …or perhaps Tracy Flick in Election, it being somewhat political …
And as this is all short weight for those stuck in News Corp coventry, why not a Rowe to wrap things up, with more Rowe here …
… and whenever the pond gets on a Donald roll, the pond always feels more-ish …
