In which the pond bunkers down with the bromancer and nattering "Ned", when a hot chocolate might be a better idea ...

The pond thought it might start off by offering all those demented fundamentalist evangelical Xians intent on killing themselves and anyone who comes into contact with them, a simple and poetic answer to the question WWJD… why, he'd teleconference the last supper, and it'd be a bloody ripper, though it might ramble on at interminable length, as Zoomers seem to do these days …
Even the Catholics know better than those dumb US evangelicals. Imagine that. Fancy the pond scribbling that.
Even the Catholics know better than those dumb US evangelicals. Imagine that. Fancy the pond scribbling that.
And now to the reptiles, and if only they could be persuaded to turn to teleconferencing, and spare us all this tree killing.
But first a warning. The pond has deliberately quarantined prattling Polonius and Dame Slap. They will be on hand for a Sunday meditation, but the pond has decided that in the circumstances, social distancing is required, and a strong warning, especially as self-isolation can lead to brooding …
So who's killing trees this Saturday? And is there a Lobbecke to be found?
Come on down, bromancer, always willing to produce some brand of weird, warped reptile thinking …
So who's killing trees this Saturday? And is there a Lobbecke to be found?
Come on down, bromancer, always willing to produce some brand of weird, warped reptile thinking …
Yes, the bromancer is in bridge-building mode, and even worse he's decided to match nattering "Ned" for prolix scribbling, so it will take a long time to get to the quirkiness … but then it's better on a Saturday just to wind down, and be bored to death by a bout of copious hagiography …
Now let us begin with a Catholic papal blessing ...
Hmm, the pond has its own papal blessing, and it better slip it in quickly, because the infallible Pope as usual offers his own insight …
Yes, the pond's son is down to his last four rolls, but instead let us move away from all that, and head back up the faraway tree to the land of the bromancer, which seems determined to stay in place forever, for another goodly dose of hagiography...
Strange, no talk of Orwellian police state here. No blather about repressive, draconian measures, hole in bucket Henry style.
Didn't the bromancer get the office memo? Has the reptile kool aid machine been put out of bounds?Are bottles of undiluted hagiographic spirits now being handed out, to drown out the noises of sullen resentment, and perhaps used as a hand wash, and as a way of scrubbing from memory decades of scribbling the other way?
At last, the bromancer is beginning to hint at what might come as a dramatic climax to the piece, even as he meanders on like a Mahler or a Wagner. Could we be coming to a caucasian, or white nationalist libertarian prepper understanding of the world, an isolationist retreat that will see dinkum clean coal no longer delivered to China?
The pond thought it would throw that it in as a teaser, because it's a long, winding road ...
Oh dear, no wonder that Bob Carr was out and about gloating this day …
But now the slow build is over, and soon the bromancer will reach a peak ...
Oh dear. This is what happens when you spend too much time alone, reading, and you turn to the United States, as if the US provides any sort of model for the present or the future …
Unfortunately the pond has already wasted far too much time with the bromancer to head down the path of State Capacity Libertarianism.
The original post is here, and anybody wanting further reading just needs to google the author and the phrase …
It's just another post from a mad prof, designed to get the libertarians hopping, and all the richer for the bromancer having announced earlier in the piece that all dogma is bunk, and all theory is useless, when really the ultimate folly, the point of complete alienation, the experience of a total waste, best comes from reading the reptiles, a sense of futility erupting into pointless, meaningless despair ...
Strange, isn't it, how the bromancer, having raised the spectre of Tyler Cowen, did a quick retreat from the USA … the pond can't imagine why …
And so to nattering "Ned", and another warning.
"Ned" isn't about to let the bromancer's challenge as to who's the most prolix, verbose and tedious go by without an heroic fight … and yes, there's going to be a lot more hagiography, but please trust the pond, it's better than Dame Slap and prattling Polonius for a relaxing, mind-numbed Saturday, and besides, the hunt for the elusively snark-like cult master must go on ...
Ah the new normal, but isn't that an Orwellian police state, with repressive, draconian practices, and a hideous ABC and Norman Swan, and the reptiles in need of urgent government relief?
Sorry about that illustration. Here no master, no master here. It was just a trick, a feint, to get the reader in the mood for "Ned's" self-confessed useless polemic ...
Say what? Et tu, Maggie Thatcher? No wonder Bob Carr was out and about this day, in the middle of the reptiles …
And even worse, revisionist "Ned" then slams into his very own company, and its filthy tabloids, full of the likes of the vile Bolter, and not to forget the lizard Oz, home of the dog botherer, and dozens of other reprehensible ratbags, foaming at the mouth, and trying to whip up frenzies ...
Why "Ned", did you not see this cartoon?
But enough of News Corp's many crimes, that's just to help stray readers carry on, and there's always a tease about a possible sighting of cult master Lobbecke ...
Now if you can't get a hollow laugh out of all that, you've never seen Treasure of Sierra Madre, or read previous entries in the pond, or encountered the notion of turning on a dime, or seen anything these last ten years about the holy grail of a surplus and the wickedness of bludgers on New Start …
And that's why the pond enjoys reading the reptiles … for the complete lack of self-awareness, for the regular bouts of hypocrisy, for the willingness of the cock on the roof to turn whichever way the wind insists it swivel … and be still beating heart, because soon will come a surprise ...
Indeed, another big call, but the question must be asked of this turnabout revisionist hagiography: is it as exciting as stumbling across an offering from cult master Lobbecke, which swept all "Ned's" hagiographic diarrhoea from mind in one fell swoop?
What a beauty, what a ripper, and for once the pond got it at once. Only a master could make the comparison ...
It quite swept from the pond's mind all the reptile moaning about the need for government relief and a happy ending; all that talk of complacency, when really we all know that's only an excuse for an Orwellian police state, and draconian repressive measures … where's Henry to fix the bucket when he's needed?
Instead we must endure more "Ned", and without the solace of another Lobbecke in sight ...
What a ripper read, if you want to nod off while having a hot chocolate on a Saturday morning, and enjoying the odd cartoon …
Well that's odd enough, and perhaps a little sick and tragic, and perhaps Luckovich could have housed News Corp in the same building, but never mind, News Corp has completely reformed and rethunk and now there's a new funk in town …
And so to the oscillating fan ...
Normally the pond wouldn't bother with the oscillating fan …and wouldn't go beyond two reptiles on a Saturday for fear of it turning into that fatal after dinner mint.
But the pond, in its quest for the cult master, stumbled across another one … and it happened to accompany the fan, and there you have it, you can't make an omelette without a Lobbecke ...
Now the pond realises that better interpreters are likely to dismiss the effort as a lesser one, something of a train or car wreck illustration if you will, but worse, having started the oscillating fan so it could be seen, the pond felt the need to become a completist … and complete the endurance course with the fan ...
Phew, it's like doing a dance with prattling Polonious in one of his history flashbacks, and sure enough, the fan managed to provoke.
Why World War II?
Surely everything flowed from World War I? The Great Depression, Communist Russia, and all the communisms that were to follow, and all the totalitarian regimes, and so the second world war itself, and also the mis-named Spanish flu, which was spread abroad by US soldiers, and should properly be dated as beginning in 1918, as any mug with a google machine might know …or as Molesworth might put it, as any fule wud now ...
Sorry, the pond automatically fell back into 'argue with Polonius' mode, as the fan compounded his thought crimes by talking of 1919 ...
Well, there's no point brooding. The Lobbecke was spotted, the argument was had, and the hot chocolate calls in a rainy Sydney, and there's the master Rowe standing by to remind the reptiles of the virus they sent out into the world, with more masterly Rowe here …and remember, please social distance from the pond on Sunday, because who knows what thought bubble or virus you might catch ...
"Yes, the pond's son is down to his last four rolls"ReplyDelete
Sorry to hear that, DP. Down in my part of Melbourne the rolls, towels and tissues are back on the shelves in reassuring quantities (especially at Chadstone which is virtually deserted). Now the only problem is to get the supermarkets to double the allowed purchasing levels so that we only have to go to shop once a week instead of four times.