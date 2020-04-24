In which the onion muncher returns ...

But when the reptiles offer you a hand like this on a Friday, what can you do?
The pond had been wondering for some time where old favourites like the onion muncher and dashing Donners had been lurking, and now like the plague, here at least is the OM man himself …
It bewildered the pond. The reptiles this week have been in a feral rage about the return of Malware, and yet the most incompetent Prime Minister in recent times (and with Malware that's a low bar) gets to play the part of a grand statesman? And offer portentous pronouncements on the state of things?
Not to worry, the pond will never understand the machinations and deeper mysteries of the reptile mind, and settled for a lead with the two of clubs …
By golly, the clichés spring in a spritely manner from the onion muncher keyboard … and then to add to the current nightmare, the pond had a nightmare moment imagining what might have been happening if the Knights and Dames man was still in charge …
Thanks for that reality check young Adam … and now perhaps break suit, and lead with the two of spades? Does that symbolise the bleeding obvious? All the pond can recall is its German peasant grandmother recoiling in horror whenever the ace of spades turned up. But the two? "Sometimes associated with moral weakness, the two of spades shows a situation that does not evolve." (here)
Well that sort of fits, and it's better than playing the five of diamonds … what with money a sore point.
Oh porridge wouldn't melt in his mouth. Climate change gone away, identity politics no long an issue, green tape wound back, some of the culture war institutions that have divided us abandoned …
Say what, the lizard Oz and the Murdochian tabloids are going to cease publication? Or at least no longer provide space for cultural warriors of the onion muncher kind?
In your dreams, though the pond understands that there is real suffering out there in the world …
As for that talk of the economy chloroformed by the left, could he have possibly devised a more cultural warrior image?
When the evening is spread out against the sky
Like a patient etherized upon a table;
Let us go, through certain half-deserted streets,
The muttering retreats
Of restless nights in one-night cheap hotels
And sawdust restaurants with oyster-shells:
Streets that follow like a tedious argument
Of insidious intent
To lead you to an overwhelming question ...
Oh, do not ask, “What is it?”
Let us go and make our visit.
But to whom should we make our visit? Well, the onion muncher isn't the only one to return. The infallible Pope is back too …
Ah that's better, now cop a final three of spades, symbol of weakness and resignation, the card that evokes the degradation of a situation ...
There should be less dogma ...I'd be inclined … I'd make it about …?
And it's the society stupid? Oh w're all socialists now, we all recant into our manly beer …
It's amazing what happens when the grim reaper strolls the streets, not least blithe insouciance on the part of the onion muncher, as the salmon mousse does its thing in this immortal Rowe, with a lively discussion here …
And so to our hole in the bucket man Henry, and to borrow that scintillating analysis from the onion muncher, there's good news and bad news …
On the good news front, our Henry has been blessed by a visit from the cult master, down from his eerie in the Arctic, where he bunkers down near Santa and Superman …
The bad news is that no-one seems to know where our Henry has been these last five years …
Say what? Just where has Henry been, while Gladys fucks up the inner west and develops fine opportunities for real estate developers.
The pond only inserts these news snippets to remind us of times gone by …
The project announced in 2015? A futile attempt at an inquiry in June 2016? Such ancient, perverse and wilful history.
And now suddenly our Henry is on board? Sheesh, how to get rid of the Jack of Clubs the pond is holding before it gets caught out …
Indeed, indeed, or as Hebrews 15 put it, "If they had been thinking of the country they had left, or at least the building in the inner west they had demolished, they would have had the opportunity to return."
The milk spilled so long ago, like Onan's seed, and now we have more spillage by our Henry … but to what avail?
And so to what our Henry really misses … the glorious talk of the glory of the "Anglo-Saxon race" ...
Ah, there, did anyone else clap hands and sing with joy? It's the old billy goat ploy.
None of that is to suggest that we ought to hanker for that area …. nor could anyone claim the museum was always well-funded and well-managed …
Oh come Henry, keep your thoughts consistent for at least a nanosecond, relish your Anglo-Saxon love … hanker for that era. Your piece is full of hankering, and you might contend that's better than Onan's wankering …
Here, have a hanker on the pond ...
Ah, those were the Frank Hurley days … but now, of course, having had the "none of that", we must now quickly move on to the very big "Butt", much loved by English sea side postcards …
Sorry about that, the pond went all misty-eyed and dewy about glorious Anglo-Saxon culture … now on with the "Butt"...
What did you do in the war with Gladys, daddy?
Oh I wrote a fine, moving, elegiac piece for the lizard Oz, five years after it mattered, and no one noticed and no one cared, because the fickle finger of fate had long moved on, and the lizards of Oz do so worship the doings of the Liberal party… and only carry on when the exercise is completely useless and completely fucking pointless, but it at least it allows them to wax on about Anglo-Saxons (what, no Celts?) and Gallipoli …
Still, it could be worse on a Friday … the pond might have been dealt an American hand, in a pack stacked with Jokers and Zombies…
