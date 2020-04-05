In which the dog botherer reduces the pond to Tamworth insults ...

The pond gave up on its late Sunday post awhile ago, but really this made the pond's heart skip with joy.
It won't go anywhere, and it's behind the Daily Beast paywall here, but it had some comic highlights …
Heroes of the pandumic.
The pond didn't need to go any further or even link to the doctor, now all over social media, who told that dumb Fox News host a thing or three, except to shed a tear that he might have copped a dose while doing his work.
Apart from that bit of gloom, the news cheered up the pond immeasurably, including that link to The Times of San Diego here, which had comments like this:
Well yes, but you don't have to be an historian, you just have to be alive at the moment to call them a bunch of irresponsible, gas lighting fuckwits …
Speaking of that tribe, the pond missed out on the dog botherer in earlier weekend posts, and just couldn't let it go by…
That's as good a reason as any for a late Sunday post, though the pond's comments might be reduced to succinct Tamworth talk of the "why don't you shove a great woolly Pioneer bus up your useless arse?" kind …
You know, like get fucked, it's not a self-induced coma, it's because a killer virus is on the prowl, and every day it's killing someone's future. Literally killing them.
And you don't wake from it if you're dead, you minor war criminal fuckwit ...
The first thing to do was to hopefully keep the dog botherer type small, just to get through it. Who cares if it's readable? It's certainly not intelligible.
All it offered was a little spacing for other clippings of interest, and for once, the pond, with deep regret, had to breach the Crikey paywall, because again the subject was the Murdochians …
Well yes, but let's save the story of the stand-over tactics and the Mafia-style thuggery until after the next dog botherer gobbet, again so small that hopefully no one can read it ...
Oh just shut the fuck up, you useless war criminal, and stop with the fucking Murdochian talking points. …
You knew diddly squat about climate science, and yet you pronounced yourself an expert, and now suddenly you're an expert in epidemiology, and cures, when really your skill set peaked with Utegate?
Again over to the Daily Beast …where you can watch the clip and follow the links and read more if the paywall doesn't get you ...
Dr Oz? We're off on the planet of Oz with the MyPillow guy?
Between Fauci and the dog botherer we must choose? Is there a choice? Is is possible just to tell the dog botherer he drinks his bathwater?
Well, that detour back to the beast got in the way of Crikey, but here's that final gobbet recounting the bully boy tactics, and the Mafia behaviour …
The pond isn't sure of that, the pond wonders if we'll ever reach the point, and what happens if we do?
When you have a hideous beast trapped in a corner, chances are it will attempt to destroy anything and anyone in sight … as it's done and is doing through the Donald and the GOP, and through Boris …
How sick are these bully boys? Look at what the nauseating reptile editorialist scribbled …
Better still, don't look, because these pandering, whining, moaning hypocrites and ratbag drop kicks had only a few days ago been out and about, begging and pleading for the government to help them in a Whitlamesque freak show, as they demanded the feds take on the likes of Google …
We're on the road to penury if everyone gets a cheque from Canberra? Except when the reptiles get a free kick, and government intervention, and suddenly that's the free market at work. Oh wash out their Ayn Rand mouths with soap.
How desperate is the situation in these troubled times?
Well lookee here, yes siree, take a squiz at the dog botherer's final gobbet.
Suddenly he's a reader of the Satanic anti-Christ, the NY Times, provided he can cherry pick and angle and keep circulating idle rumours and speculations …
No, it isn't almost exclusively the elderly and those with existing health problems. Sure, they're in the high risk group, but this notion has conspired to give younger people a sense of invincibility and infallibility, and as it turns out, that's not always the case, and it certainly doesn't help if they act as carriers, wandering about spreading the virus.
You can be 30, and in peak condition, and still catch it and cark it …
The very first doctor to notice it in China, and copped a blast from the state fascists, was 34, and apparently was without a serious pre-existing condition.
As for cures, just shut the fuck up. There are all sorts of possibilities out and about …
...but we don't need more reptile blather about the pandemic quickly dropping to zero, or miraculously going away by Easter, or a miracle drug that will be rolled and ensure salvation the day after next ...
As for getting back to work, why don't the reptiles just take a long holiday … perhaps forever.
Alternatively, the pond liked this suggestion from Crooks and Liars …where again you can see the clip and follow the links ...
Go on dog botherer, end the speculation, give it a go, take a hit of the medicine and then expose yourself to the cure …
You probably think you're young and fit enough, and if it was good enough for Marie Curie, it should be good enough for you.
The pond is no brave heart. It will settle for a cartoon which evokes the spirit of the Chairman …
