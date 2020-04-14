In which British humour refuses to die, and our original Adam has a brill plan ...

The pond just had to elevate the immortal Rowe to the top of the page today … with the usual reminder that there's more immortal Rowe always here …
The pond realises that every death is a loss for someone somewhere - even if only for the poor bugger that carked it - but the pond was particularly saddened by the news that the virus had snaffled Tim Brooke-Taylor …
Once upon a time, The Goodies was essential viewing for the pond … and certain memes of a viral kind - ecky thump, oh Bellamy, goodie goodie yum yum, etc - have stayed with the pond.
Not so long ago the pond revisited the shows, and of course all the low budget contrivances, and short cuts stood out, along with Bill Oddie's peculiar insistence that he could sing, but the spirit was right. It was Goons for young people, and none the worse for that …and as much as any bit of art can change anyone, the Goodies stay lodged deep in the heart and head of the pond ….
But at least British humour will survive, and hopefully carry on the Goodies/Goons spirit, and luckily, only this day the bromancer was on hand to carry the torch …
Sometimes the bromancer's comedy spoofing is so brill that the pond thinks he should be given his own TV show …and this latest bout of Boris worship is absolutely brill …
What did this remind the pond of? Well there's always the question of which animal has the shortest memory span …
Your average reptile must surely be among the top contenders …
Video freaks can go here, but after that piece of brill humour, the pond must persist with the bromancer … and the hagiography …
Say what? Did the bromancer just go full socialist? He does realise that universal health care is the work of the devil, and that across News Corp, other reptiles have been slumping to the floor in fainting fits, as if infected by Graham Garden's new Snooze formula …
It seems that this is catching …
Dear sweet long absent lord, confronted by the Donald, the reptiles are now yearning for FDR. But what of Boris and his team of pumpkins and NHS staff being put in danger by lack of planning? Can we have a Rowson reality check?
Oops, better scurry back to the bromancer …
Phew, the pond can only take so much bromancer nonsense before reaching for a bracing Bell …
And so to the difficult business of why the Donald might not be Boris, but really, isn't Boris absolutely spiffing ...
Now just to get the other matter out of the way - the hunt for the elusive cult master snark - the pond could only come up with this …
And the following piece being as boring as batshit, the pond quickly decided to move on to our Adam, lurking amongst the good news at the top of the reptile digital page …
How the reptiles love their ironies … and for a flat iron, you can't do better than an original Adam ...
Indeed, indeed, and what a chance to feature the deeds and triumphs of the Donald …
Another leech for our original Adam?
Ah, speculative data of the finest kind …
And so back to a final gobbet of our Adam pushing his own brand of hysteria ...
Everyone has a right to a view on this fundamental question?
Of course they do, even if they're a fuckwit, and so have a fuckwitted view, but please pardon the pond if, on the evidence laid out by our original Adam, it takes almost anyone else's advice than his …
The pond rates it down there with some of the weirder talk doing the rounds ...
Phew, it must be catching, because the pond usually isn't a big Ramirez fan …
And so to a couple of bonus items …first the lizard Oz editorialist, attempting, up against our original Adam, to sound a little more measured …
Dear sweet long absent lord. Did our original Adam read that and fall victim to the Snooze virus?
The unions, sensibly, are seeking protections …
Come on, hands up, who snuck into the reptiles' virtual office, and put a potion in their virtual water cooler? There'll be no early marks until the pond gets an answer, and if that means missing The Goodies, think it a fair and fitting punishment … you deviant, prevert young socialist swine ...
Yes, the pond is all for it. For fuck's sake, get the children out from underfoot, and make them the lab rats, and if a few get mown down in the exercise, at least we'll be spared our original Adam's desire to make Tim Brooke-Taylors of us all …
And so to an apology. The pond realises it held over a couple of reptiles from yesterday, and promised to run them today, but the pond is so over the Pell matter, and there's even more Pellist propaganda today, that instead the pond thought it might provide an alternative treat …
Whenever the pond feels troubled, it simply breaks glass and reaches for a Dame Groan …
Fuck a duck. Did the pond just read that?
The interests of people … are best served by government-imposed rules …
The pond's head feels like it's about to explode.
Poor original Adam. Did he read it? Are we all big government socialists now? FDR, how we love your new deal ...
Cafes and restaurants seem likely candidates for reopening? The pond wishes well those who want to sup and dine with Dame Groan … but just for the minute, the pond will pass …
But the pond does have a tentative suggestion for a way that we might begin the slow march back to normal times.
Might the reptiles not set the scene by getting back to some decent, down to earth, dinkum clean Oz coal loving climate science denialism?
All this talk of the virus is very wearing … even more excruciating than the reptiles fixating on the Pell matter ...
Sheesh, clearly Dame Groan needs a course of our original Adam's cure all pills … only then might all this nightmare talk of big government end, only then might she be able to pass the reptiles' most crucial medical test of all …
