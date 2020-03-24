In which the dog botherer shows old reptile ways are slow to change ...

The news was grim in the lizard Oz, and even gallows humour didn't seem appropriate - not even the irony of that NRL ad still lurking at the top of the lizard Oz digital edition for the NRL games that won't be coming any time soon - and so the reptiles in the commentary section were inclined to be sober or solemn or caring ...
At the top of the section, Troy was lamenting a lack of speed, and the reptiles thought it so urgent, they also had Troy higher up in the page, sandwiched between more bad news …
Relax, at least he wasn't blessed by a Lobbecke … that illustration was by a certain Tom Jellett.
But the general lockdown helps explain why the pond has only one offering today, and that requires trudging back to yesterday, to the dream world inhabited by moron in chief, the dog botherer … also sandwiched between grim news …
Yep, in all the fuss and the hubbub, the dog botherer took time out to have a go at Norman Swan, presumably as a pre-emptive strike against last night's Q and A …
Swan, for some strange reason, has become a figure of hate amongst reptiles because he speaks his mind, is a qualified doctor, and even worse, has frequently been right … so naturally a portrait of the man to hate was at the top of the dog botherer hit piece …
What followed was beyond the valley of the gratuitous, with a fatuous comparison between Swan and others, though lurking beneath it all was the sense that the only qualifications the dog botherer brought to the table was his ability to sound like a dickhead, along with his renowned ability to bother dogs …
Uh huh … but please allow the pond to pre-empt where the dog botherer is heading with a few excerpts from Media Watch last night … because we'll soon be ending up talking about the power of the media and responsibility ...
But don't go looking for a backflip from the dog botherer …
So what's the point? Somebody suggests a sensible step that has in fact ensued, and suddenly it's a thought crime, and the dog botherer can't find anything else to scribble about?
There are plenty of good examples, as per Media Watch … as Paul Barry, after celebrating the Donald, turned to the US media, chairman Rupert's brand to the fore ...
And here? Yep, the onion muncher was featured doing exactly the same thing …
The woulda, coulda, shoulda man … and no, those inverted commas don't provide a get out clause for doing a Donald ...
As for OANN, it's hard to imagine anything or anybody more moronic than Fox News, but anything is possible in the United States, and the One American News Network is the perfect inspiration for loons…
(Here)
And that segues nicely into a final short gobbet of dog botherer resentment and bile …
Say what? He has the cheek, the brazenness, the gall, to attack Swan and the ABC for being all about power and no responsibility? Because Swan is interested in saving lives?
And yet, when it comes to the crunch, Fox News, the Donald, the Murdochians in general, were for months in the front line of disinformation and disingenuous nonsense …and now, a Graudian poll might help explain the social irresponsibility arising from such reporting - "one-third say there has been an overreaction to coronavirus."
And yet here's the dog botherer's having a go at Swan and making insinuations about his commercial activities, and his suggestion that shutting down schools for awhile might be a good idea … you know, remember Troy's London calling: you're too slow, Australia this very day …and we know what even Boris managed in relation to schools.
And why might we have been slow? Well it turns out that the dog botherer's chums, including the Bolter and the parrot, have illustrated exactly what it's like to have media power and absolutely no sense of responsibility …
It seems climate science denialism has produced a completely reflex form of denialism about almost everything amongst the 'leet reptile commentarial …
And front and centre are classic examples of the "I'm all right in my splendid southern highlands isolation, so fuck you Jack and Jill" ….
Actually, as of 7.20 pm, 23rd March GMT, there had been 372,708 confirmed cases, and 16,315 deaths, and that's the way it goes when it comes to stats landing while a geometric progression goes down ...
Never mind, the parrot has been in splendid form, which means Nine can't cover itself in glory, and the Sky mob (and let's not forget Shari of the Terror was peddling this malarky too) …
Yes, indeed, the pond is based on crazy stuff, and each day it has to look no further than the reptiles.
Someone at the lizard oz will have it for the pond, and this day the pond nominates the dog botherer for his epic attempt yesterday to stuff a hair dryer up the nose of Norman Swan …
Sure, it was a minor effort, pointless and useless, and the only media plaudit the dog botherer deserves is a medal for bitterness, bile, resentment, and an attempt, however feeble, to maintain a denialist rage about almost everything, never mind how sustainable it is, never mind the images of the great depression and the great plague days that now haunt the mind …
A real journalist might have been asking just how much the Bolter, the parrot, Gra Gra, and others contributed to a complacency which killed people, and likely enough will go on killing people slow to catch up on the change in tone in Murdochian la la land …but then the dog botherer is the worst of the worst, so why expect something from a nothing?
And with all that shameless cribbing from Media Watch done - because excruciating as it might be sometimes, in its terribly unique way, the pond will still go to the ABC for information above anything scribbled by the Bolter or the dog botherer - it's time for a few cartoons ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.