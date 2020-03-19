In which the bromancer goes full nationalist and yearns for the 1930s ...

Just take a squiz at all this in the lizard Oz today ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, what a gaggle of contending voices and mounting hysteria …
Should the pond keep a war diary… or should it just trudge off silently into the night?
Look at the reptiles this day … they're like a bunch of supermarket trolley freaks trundling up and down the aisle in search of something to ravage. How is it possible to find any of it amusing? How is it possible to find basic supplies, while politicians - clearly not in the habit of doing the shopping - still assure everyone the shelves are stocked with all they need?
And to cap it off, there's nattering "Ned" at the top of the digital edition talking of a "strong PM", when just last week this very same loon was talking about going to the footy, until someone with a bit more sense persuaded him that it might not be the best look …
Truth to tell, the fun has gone out of the game …
Colbert without an audience is a dismal sight - how he fed off their energy - and poor old Micallef struggled on personfully last night, but maybe he should have kept the canned laughter machine handy, because comedy thrives on the shared laughter of a live audience … It wasn't his fault, there were the usual handy number of gags, but in the absence of a response, it just had to be flat ...
But there's something to be said for observing the reptiles being unable to cope, and noting the reptiles who, in any given dire situation, will scribble something enormously stupid …
Yes, come on down bromancer, show us that Dame Slap isn't the only one not to have a clue …
Join forces across borders? Co-operate to battle the hidden enemy?
Nope, just plain old-fashioned tooth and claw white nationalism, with a dash of Darwinian survival of the fittest and to hell with everyone else … or at least that's what the pond took as the takeaway ...
Say what? Strange, the pond had mistakenly thought that national wealth had been front and centre of reptile thinking for some time. How else to explain their devotion to dinkum clean pure sweet coal, and their desire to do a viral attack on the planet's immune system?
But then this was just one of the pond's failures to understand the world, as seen through the very unique* eyes of the bromancer … (* ABC 24 patent applied for) … and so to the white nationalism (thinly disguised) and that love of coal, Gina, and reptile gas ...
Well that didn't last long did it? All the Donald's talk of destroying Washington, and tearing down the system, and Steve Bannon and all the rest of the small government mob …
Suddenly in the reptile pages we're hearing talk of nationalisation along with the nationalism ….
Of course the lesson the nation took from World War II was that the last person they needed leading the country in time of peril was Ming the Merciless … and yet somehow out of the rubble the bromancer manages to drag the Donald ("despite his many flaws" - an aside worthy of a Donald tweet, as read by Colbert in the good old days) …as well as all the rest of the no-hopers, ne'er do wells, and outright Hindu fascist loons of the Modi kind ...
That last par would have fitted, without much adjustment, into a passage in Mein Kampf … and yes, the pond will break Godwin's Law and toss a gold coin into the swear jar, just for the pleasure of the contradiction between China making the bulk of medicines the US consumes, and the bizarre notion that only nations count, somehow juxtaposed with the notion that we can now continue to fuck over the planet, because, you know, climate science suddenly doesn't matter, and yes globalisation is dudded and dead, except hang on, we really need those medicines, except perhaps we could start making them in that small arms factory in Lithgow like we did when we lived on crispy bacon …
It's weird shit, no doubt about it, these end times and the reptile response to them, and the pond imagines this is what happens when a deluded soul cries out in torture to his or her imaginary friend, and only hears an echo of their voice …
Update: speaking of weird shit, after scribbling all this, the pond went off to eat breakfast and read a piece in the NYRB and immediately came across this line by Blanchot in 1991: "There is no such thing as good nationalism. Nationalism tends always to integrate everything, all values, that is how it ends up being integral, i.e., the sole value." (and was Blanchot weird or what? Sorry, inside the paywall).
Update: speaking of weird shit, after scribbling all this, the pond went off to eat breakfast and read a piece in the NYRB and immediately came across this line by Blanchot in 1991: "There is no such thing as good nationalism. Nationalism tends always to integrate everything, all values, that is how it ends up being integral, i.e., the sole value." (and was Blanchot weird or what? Sorry, inside the paywall).
Fortunately the immortal Rowe was along to offer a timely correction, with more timely corrections here …
And so to the savvy Savva … because what's the alternative?
Yes, the pond will take the savvy Savva any day over simple Simon talking about Scotty from marketing leading by example, the example apparently being off to the footy last week, and suddenly realising that maybe all this supermarket looting actually meant something (though at least Hillsong will now have to call a halt to their giant sized clap happy fests, and SloMo won't have to lie about getting his good buddy Brian into the White House...)
And it turns out that there's another reason for offering the savvy Savva as some padding, apart from the sceptical tone she adopts towards SloMo …
As a dedicated exponent of social isolation, the pond doesn't need to make an adjustment … though the pond is also in the demographic where if the damn thing gets a hold, this war time diary will suddenly cease to exist …
But at least the savvy Savva seems to have done what few politicians did … actually walk into a supermarket, and discover that it had been overrun more thoroughly than what a plague of grasshoppers might manage to do to a Queensland station ...
Well yes, the zombie apocalypse is here, and few did the prepper thing and have a bug out to go to, and so must shelter in place, but at least the infallible Pope has returned …
He has been busy doing posters for charity work, because there are still plenty of people recovering from the bushfires, almost forgotten in the tooth and claw panic of the bromancer survival of the fittest types …and he shows it's possible to hold at least two thoughts in the old noggin, and perhaps even join them together for a little comedy …
And that's as good a reason as any for running the savvy Savva, as filler for the infallible Pope ...
Well we all know where the Donald and SloMo and the reptiles get their ideas from, and so as prep for the next infallible papal missive, it might be worth while just nudging stray readers towards some of the fun and follies to be seen this week …
Is it possible that the Parrot and News Corp and in particular Fox News do even more damage to the social fabric on a daily basis than the virus? First the lies, and then the simple Simon hero worship, or the bromancer blasting off into the ether of his mind?
Who knows, but the infallible Pope offered a capper that wraps the pond's war diary up for the day …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.