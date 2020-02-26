In which the world goes mad, and only nattering "Ned" and Dame Slap offer the chance of a snooze ...

The world has gone stark, staring, raving mad …
It began with the little things … the reptiles' amazing ability to distort time.
Last night the pond's time stamp assured it that Xians had been banned from poofter bashing at 9.43 pm. Yet this morning, when the pond clocked in at 6.22 am, the same story turned up, slightly refreshed, having been published only 27 minutes before …
It was a miracle …hours had vanished, and yet the worm hole had somehow worked.
But forget the time distortion. Bigger, sinister things have been going down.
There were poor old Xians being stopped from bashing poofters and assigning them to hell, and all Dame Slap could do was deliver IPA blather about activists in the corporate world "stealing" cash, which perhaps isn't the same as stealing cash, but "who knows?" rhetorically speaking.
And there were other signs and wonders …
Reptile favourite poor old Bettina censored and censured, just for sticking up for killing kids if you're pushed a little too far, the mutton Dutton causing an uproar on the ABC by talking of left-wing Islamic terrorists - who knew that Daesh was really a bunch of filthy dirty Commies?
And then there was the budget surplus receding like a mirage in the fake drought celebrated by genuine loon Aaron Patrick. Sometimes the pond regrets covering the morning beat for the lizard Oz daily when there are joys like this out in the world ...
And poor Joel was in trouble for simply loving clean, decent coal …how can that be a thought crime? And here the pond was, thinking Otis was a lift.
And yet weirdly the editor made a pick this day that celebrated sweet dinkum clean Oz coal's ugly, vile rivals ...
A revolution? Oh wash out your mouth, soon we'll be talking real revolutions …
And then there was the matter of Polonius and the Bolter, given yet another kicking by Media Watch here …
Sheesh, you can't even hit on an underage kid these days without someone picking on you. It's the nanny state gone mad. And poor old Polonius can't even trot out his usual ABC conspiracy theory without sounding like a senile old clown.
And then came news they'd banned him, or at least said his services were no longer immediately required for The Insiders...a perfect example of an ABC conspiracy …
The pond was so alarmed it needed a good snooze, and luckily "Ned" came along …
Now a warning. As any regular reader will know, there is absolutely nothing new in what's to follow, not a single genuine insight, just a bunch more of the same, with "Ned" doing a Chicken Little, and wandering around wringing his paws in a state of barely repressed hysteria …
The pond appreciates that some readers are jaded by this spectacle, and that the likes of the dog botherer turning up over and over again like a bad ha'penny can be wearisome, but can there be anybody more wearying than a spell with weary "Ned"?
No complaints. you were warned. It's more blather about the transformation being dangerous, and not a thought about what climate science is saying… you know that the planet is in more than a spot of bother …
Fortunately, as the pond read on, no genius is required to see that things have come to a pretty pass when the reptiles are reading Bill McKibben in the NYRB … where's the mutton Dutton when he's needed to discover Islamic left-wing climate terrorists?
Oh how the reptiles dream of a Donald victory, oh how they yearn for it …
Strange, the pond gets furious at Fox and Friends, Fox News, News Corp, Hannity, Tucker, and the whole Murdochian madhouse, but I guess it's all care and no responsibility for Caroline …
And so back to the endless wittering and twittering of "Ned" ...
Trust "Ned" to miss the point. Has he caught up with the cost of running server farms? 'Tsunami of data' could consume one fifth of global electricity by 2025 …
Now there's a revolution in every sense of the word, but how can we ruin the chance for the mutton Dutton to spot those deviant Islamic fundamentalist left wing climate terrorists by doing a data check …
Never mind, what joy, what relief …there's only a gobbet to go, as Chicken Little faces his usual Herculean task …trying to explain, with a straight face, coalition policy responses to climate science ...
Now the bottom line for all that? "Ned" knows that the mood has changed, and yet the luddite dinosaurs in the coalition have yet to realise it, so the entire climate crisis the planet faces can be reduced to a simple issue: it puts poor old SloMo in a policy pickle.
Now there's a fine job of singing "what about me, it's so unfair", sorting the planet chaff from the pitiful me grain, and it surely deserves a cartoon …
As for Dame Slap, the pond decided to include her piece with great reluctance.
There's only so many times any human bean needs a dose of IPA propaganda. It's a bit like all those X-rays. Who knows which one might be the tipping point?
But since Dame Slap is a mean MAGA hat wearer, the pond has decided that it's usual strategy - gobbet and relieving cartoon - might be the only way to get the job done...
You know, the pond still can't get its head around 'stealing'. What's wrong with straightforward, inverted commas free stealing? Trying to soften the accusation won't wash …it's not 'cash in the paw', it's cash in the paw, or the quote goes up by half …
Sorry, in a day when the reptile world went mad, next thing you now pussy groping will be frowned on … so it's back to Dame Slap railing at people attempting to be kind to each other ...
Yes, once you become a do gooderist, there's no end to where the do gooderism might end. And next thing you know, you might be doing good for clients, customers, and the world at large, and what the fuck, how will we ever get back to the Satanic mills of Victorian England?
What a relief we've shipped the problems off to Asia … as Colbert said when in India the Donald had a feel-up of a replica of Mahatma Ghandi's clothes spinning wheel…
"That's lovely," says Colbert, "Now he knows what it's like to work in one of Ivanka's factories."
Oops, almost forgot the cartoon …
Phew, that was necessary, because it gets really tedious in this gobbet ...
Good old Dame Slap. The pond always knew between Robin Hood and his merry band, and the Sheriff of Nottingham, of course she'd want to be the Sheriff.
Who wouldn't? A chance to do an Alan Rickman or a Basil Rathbone is much more fun than being a dull goody goody in love with some wench, and trying to help out the poor, when really they should just be mulch for some Soylent Green… why if she had her druthers, she'd have a desk fitted out Mr Byrnes style, or give the Scouts a sensible oath, or help others join the IPA dark side …
Really the best solution is to go bankrupt and then let the creditors whistle in the wind. That's sound business practice, instead of this do gooder nonsense, as if we want a good world when we yearn for the Satanic mills …
Meanwhile tired sloggers can thank Basil Rathbone or the long absent lord that there's only one gobbet of Dame Slap doing an Alan Rickman to go …
Charity? Community? Sheesh, next thing they'll be saying Christ was a socialist when everyone knows all he cared about was hating poofters. Hmm, the pond seems to have mislaid that direct quote ...
And so to wrap things up, it's off to the immortal Rowe here, as he brings a nice circularity to the plotting, remembering that we started with SloMo and the lads in mourning for lost dreams ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.