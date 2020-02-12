In which the pond starts with the coal lovers, but ends up on an epic journey with Dame Slap ...

The pond takes no pleasure in noting it, but this was the self-same guru whom the reptiles were addicted to for an intoxicatingly long time, Dame Slap in particular …
Well, all gurus must pass, the pond never bothered with the transitory phenomenon and just as well, just another Limbaugh in drag, and the pond immediately moved on to brighter reptile news, LIVE as it was happening ...
Oh you can take the coal out of the ground, but you can't take the coal out of the heart of a true believer … and wasn't it sweet for the reptiles to tag that Lloydie piece to the bottom, a reminder of the futility of doing anything when others were shamefully shirking their duty, and embracing coal, and we were missing out, and it wasn't fair, and we wanted our share, and there's a little boy in the corner shop, and what about him, and so on and mournfully on ...
And so to more pleasant things …confusion and chaos of a kind the reptiles and the pond loves …and with the best and the brightest reptile minds ordered to sort it out …
Strange to blame Barners, when surely the Canavan caravan must be given awesome credit, and then along comes the bouffant one spoilsport to assure us there's no point blaming anyone … and it's true SloMo did his very best by pandering to the coal lovers …
Never mind, it's reptile Nat day, and unnatural as that is for the 'leets in Surry Hills, just over the road from the best baristas in the world, the pond went along for the ride …
The good thing is, there's plenty of snaps, and to break the tedium of the squabbling miners (the cockies are long gone), and the generous reptiles also flung in a cartoon ...
Poor old Leak. He didn't fall far from the tree, but he fell with a spectacular lack of talent … but back to that wicked, devious chaotic Barners ...
But what of the Canavan caravan, keen to keep coal front and centre? Well at least he scored a snap … but apparently even he isn't barking mad enough, because everyone needs a fornicating, adulterating maddie to come down from the attic and lead the party ...
As for the bouffant one, his contribution was suitably modest and brief, an attempt to pour coal dust on troubled waters ...
Oh what a tangled web the coal lovers weave … though strangely, there's not a mention that at the heart of all this is the determination of a rabid few to stick to their climate denialist guns ...
And now the pond will call on the immortal Rowe to wrap up this part of the proceedings … and many might then like to head to the Rowe after party over here ...
And so to a pond special, designed only for specialists.
If you don't have the heart, if you lack the will, this is not for you.
Dame Slap, Peterson guru worshipper - would you like some barbs, phennies, goof balls and reds with that as you head into the valley of the dolls? - is back in her usual Wednesday slot, but the pond was immediately bored by the topic of the day …
Of course as a front person for the IPA she'd say all that, though that reference to democracy coming from a secretive, furtive lobby group is a sublime joke.
But the point is, you might as well just head off to the IPA site and read one of their press releases as read this sort of guff. In her declining years, the Dame has become an insipid lickspittle, forelock tugging hack for the wrong end of the town.
So then the pond got to thinking. A few readers apparently took that recent pond trip down memory lane to 2009, to the glory days of the Dame, when she was in her prime, and not just a crude, crud, crappy flack for the IPA.
Some might not realise it, but back in the day, when every reptile was a blogger, and the matter of a paywall wasn't as significant, the Wayback Machine captured a goodly portion of the Dame's outpourings. See this link here, or here …
Back in the old days, the pond wasn't lazy, and didn't do screen caps, and used quotes in the text, and actually tried to argue with the reptiles. Foolish, wretched pond …
But that could be remedied, screen caps could be found and presented in abundance ...
Of course the Wayback Machine is a clunky beast, with a useless search function, but if you know your way around, you can get to the mother load of the Dame's blog index, and hit on all sorts of treasures.
To save others this tedious task, the pond thought it might please some nostalgia buffs to lather up a curated collection of distilled essence of Dame Slap climate science denialism from the glory days …
Now if there's any masochists in the house, please leave the room immediately. This is going to be a tough, very long haul … and so without further ado, or any unseemly attempt at an argument, or an interruption …
Instead join the pond in a luxurious wallowing in the mud heap with the Dame, celebrating some of her finest thoughts from long ago ...
And if that hasn't produced a tear sodden hankie from the very few who managed to make it down Dame Slap's nostalgia alley, the pond has misjudged her astonishing capacity to produce moisture from a stone. Perhaps you should have swallowed a barbie or two …
And now as a reward who made it to the bitter end, if only by cheating and sampling the odd line, here's another reward.
You see Crikey has been doing numbers on types like the figures fiddler, and the pond has such a strong contempt for the figures fiddler that it can't resist breaking the paywall just to show off a little of their work …
Down here at the bottom, the breach is a little sanitised. Only those who can talk of gatlings jammed, blood and sand and the square broken will have made it to the bitter end, and so will know about it (or know how to move the pond by reminding it of the poem Mr Corcoran loved to recite for the sixth class in Tamworth primary) …
Oh isn't he a prize futtock, oh to put it more bluntly, isn't he a devious, ambitious, appalling fuckwit of the first water?
There's more at Crikey of course - the pond rationalises these gobbets by proposing they're just a teaser, a trailer …
And so to some cartoons dealing with sundry other matters, in a bid to make this the longest post in pond history …
