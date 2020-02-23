In which the pond meditates this Sunday with prattling Polonius ...

The reptiles have fallen into the habit of tucking away prattling Polonius so he can be dragged out, moth-eaten and battered, to provide a Sunday highlight …
Really this is a terrible waste of a valuable contributor to the ether, most notably of late in company with the Bolter …
Poor old Hendo, caught up with the Bolter …
Funny, in the peculiar sense of the word, Polonius routinely prattles about how the ABC did nothing about pedophilia in the 1970s …while routinely downplaying and minimising the abuse of children by the Catholic church for decades ...
Never mind, the Bolter had to scribble an abject apology …
Even Hadders took a view, as reported in the Weekly Beast here:
On Friday’s show Hadley said Bolt’s claim that Street wasn’t sexually assaulted but was “hit on” was “demeaning, insulting and beyond the pale”.
“You do a lot of good in the community, but, by crikey, when it comes to paedophilia you’ve got a very poor record,” Hadley said. “A very poor record. Which has compelled you to apologise to Street today.
“Mr Bolt has a history of defending people who are convicted of paedophilia. He has a history of it! Even when appeals are denied, he has a history of it. Now that’s on his conscience, not mine.”
“But I’ve been an ambassador for Bravehearts for two decades, Mr Bolt. I’ll stand by my record in condemning paedophilia against yours any day of the week.”
The pond loves to see the reptiles feud, loves to read nonsense such as "you do a lot of good in the community", you know, like helping the planet burn, and loves to see the Bolter grovel.
But what of Polonius's "not at all, a terrible pile on." Well hatred of the ABC might have yet again led Polonius astray, but we must remember Polonius's philosophy - never apologise, never recant, never surrender, remember it's all the ABC's fault, or perhaps social media …
And while we're at it, the Beast had this titillating item featuring Polonius …
Hah, "not at all, a terrible pile on."
And with that lengthy introduction, it's on with the Sunday meditation …
What a hoot. It's all the fault of social media, and well-educated individuals, usually on the left …
And then there was that talk of a Stalinist show trial.
As if that was fair, when it wasn't a show trial at all. It was more like a Saudi Arabian trial, or a Chinese Communist trial, conducted behind closed doors, under the feeble excuse of national security, when everyone knows that the real reason is that Australia was caught out in despicable conduct in relation to East Timor … and so people inclined to integrity and truth must be punished behind closed doors …
Let's not think Stalin, let's think Star Chamber ...
And as for defending the lies and deceit in the pork barreling affair is amazing stuff.
Pardon the pond, but the figures fiddler's shameless lying - with the AFP not bothering to do anything about it while still pursuing journalists of the ABC kind - is, if not worthy of Benito, certainly worthy of the social media using Donald ...
The pond is of course pleased that Polonius mentioned the Donald. That gives the pond a chance to take a break from his sanctimonious horseshit to sup on unbridled monarchical power …
But back to Polonius objecting to a few breaches of Godwin's Law ...
You know, it's that 'both siderism' horseshit that brings out Godwin's Law in all sorts of people tired of the reptile refrain of Orwellian.
Everyone knows that it was a rort. Members of the government knew it, and anybody with half a brain knew it …
So why come out with this sort of mendacious nonsense?
"There is a genuine political debate about the findings …"
No, there's not. That's like scribbling "there is a genuine political debate to be had about Herr Hitler's actions in relation to the Jews."
Oops … the pond blames it on social media, and the tweeting Donald …
Never mind, the pond should mention that the quisling Polonius has prattled in the past, defending the Donald, but that beast would hardly suit his thesis about leftists deploying social media to smite their enemies with outrageous lies …
As a result, the pond is weary of his company, especially because this last gobbet features an astonishing bout of undiluted Polonius pedantry ...
Uh huh … defending the indefensible, with arcane pedantry? The excuse is the report had deficiencies.
Why that's a bit like saying that Herr Hitler's vision for Germany had a few deficiencies … and Mein Kampf was a poorly written bureaucratic document ...
Oops.
"not at all, a terrible pile on."
