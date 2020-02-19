In which the pond endures déjà vu with nattering "Ned", but is redeemed by IPA Dame Slapism (and so is western civilisation) ...

The pond thought it might start off this day with click bait of the lovely Hermaphrodite …
What brought this on? It's the reptiles' fault of course …
But enough of the thoughts of absolutists dressed as """, though referencing pagan Herm will come in handy later, down the page, when the pond gets into the glories of western civilisation, dirty deeds done quick and IPA style …
First however, the pond must report a strange case of déjà vu. It seemed only yesterday that the reptiles were rabbiting on about wind and coal and nattering "Ned" was stalking the pages.
Hang on, it was only yesterday, and at one point it was top of the digital pages, ma, which is almost top of the world …
Good old Lloydie, always leading the way, but then you could've knock the pond down with a feather, because who should turn up at the top of the commentary page today but nattering "Ned"?
As well as the déjà vu the pond couldn't shake through the entire bizarre experience, the pond was immediately reminded of the Dirty Harry riff, that movie having aired recently on snail mail FTA television …
Did the pond feel lucky, did the pond get it right, did it count the columns, was this "Ned" really from today, or was it an eternal "Ned", recycling the same material like some Sisyphean scribbler (ah, western civilisation), in the hope of blowing some punk or the pond away?
There was only one way to find out ...
Fucketty fuck, the pond still doesn't know whether it was fresh eggs, or the stale sort that float to the surface, and bob about before emitting a little hydrogen sulphide, though perhaps that new formulation, "alleged unsustainable past", could pass muster as a "Ned" original, because it's utterly meaningless.
If only he'd referenced "alleged unsustainable future."
But "Ned" is no rocket scientist, nor even one of the climate science brigade, and so the pond makes no apology for stuffing a lot of his thoughts in a huge gobbet ...
Phew, a tough nut, but that are some classic "Neddisms" in there as a reward, not least "environmental idealism", which it has to be conceded is a shift from talking of "fundamentalist climate theologians" …
Meanwhile, the planet will go on responding as the planet is inclined to do, and not give a flying fuck about "Ned's" petulant hand-wringing on behalf of the coal-loving ScoMo …
And the pond is inclined to go with the planet, and with climate scientists ...
A crusade driven by elites? Well that's one way of re-phrasing the notion of humanity fucking the planet, not, as a correspondent pointed out, because the planet will go away, but because it will be fucking tricky for humans to go on living in the comfortable style the Chairman provides for the likes of "Ned" while they cluck around in a Chicken Little-induced form of hysteria.
Luckily there's only one gobbet of hand-wringing to go ...
And if you wanted to understand why this coal-loving country, and the rest of the planet is doomed, could that bout of defeatist hand-wringing be matched by anyone else?
Meanwhile, the immortal Rowe has noted other difficulties poor old SloMo is facing, with more Rowe here, as always ...
And so to the real reptile treat of the day ...
Yes, it's Dame Slap delivering the IPA view of the world … and the reptiles have honoured her by using what seems to be an Ionic shape - pedants go here to argue - which seemed to suggest that we might be talking about the ancient pagan Greeks or the rip-off heathen Romans, when the silly old pond thought that the glories of western civilisation were the result of righteous, politically correct, IPA approved Judeo-Christian thinking ...
Now the pond has been through this nonsense endless times before. The pond, as a y'artz graduate, can guarantee that the students doing this degree will be looked on with pity, as being full of irrelevance and silliness … all so they can reach Dame Slap's immortal civilised status, hang out with "Lords" of the Monckton kind, invent conspiracy theories, and don a MAGA cap so they can talk about the peaks of western civilisation ...
The pond makes no apology. It's the only way to get through a burst of IPA propaganda from the woman above the faraway tree, apparently with a fierce hatred of science and clocks …
A gobbet and a cartoon, a cartoon and a gobbet, and soon enough we'll reach the end … but first a burst of megalomania and a shaking of the world ...
Was there a mention of the rule of law in all that gibberish? The pond can't rightly remember, it seems to have lost the ability to count bullets or punks or delusions or whatever, so here's a cartoon ...
Well the pond's pick is IPA poison, so on we go ...
Indeed, indeed, who needs sympathy? It's empathy, and if say, you might happen to run across the attempted genocide of native Tasmanians, make sure you cultivate empathy for the hapless settlers, who merely wanted the land and a good cattle run, and were constantly being upset by rascally, thieving, difficult, uppity blacks …
Of course if you happen to cultivate empathy for Adolf and his mob, that might be a tad tricky with the Jewish lobby, so perhaps instead you might like to cultivate empathy for the eugenics crowd that turn up in Boris's employ …
Gadzooks, the pond knew an illustration of an ancient temple would come in handy ...
And there you have it, the pond has made it to the last gobbet, with nothing to do but marvel at the way western civilisation seems to have devolved into paranoia and a persecution complex, and if Dame Slap is the IPA peak of its intellectual life, what a pity we started out on the journey ...
Academics are ready to sully the degrees? The academics won't have to do a thing; the marketplace and the reptiles will do that …
How many years have the reptiles rabbited on it a rabid way about y'artz and 'leets, and out of touch wretches with a useless degree, and lauded the plumbers of Penrith as being the real, dinkum Australians? Apparently Dame Slap once upon a time could only find real degree-less people in Maitland to listen to her Plimer-ish wisdom.
What stupid reptiles they are, and the mugs busy off studying western civilisation will inherit their IPA wind …with the only job prospect perhaps to become a columnist for the Spectator, with its stupendous average of 9,201 an issue ...
And so to a few more cartoons, featuring the joys of capitalism, and the ongoing relevance of Latin, at least of the piggish IPA kind ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.