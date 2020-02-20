In which the pond does a reptile triptych in one blow ...

The pond first wanted to reassure anxious herpetologists that coal remains dear to the reptile heart, and every threat to it is dutifully reported … with those yarns popping up yesterday.
The pond wanted to damp down anxiety because on a Thursday comes the savvy Savva, and it is the pond's painful duty to report on her excursions into the faraway tree land of heresy …
Oh dear … the pond's sensors were immediately on high alert … if only because we went from those with eyes wide shut to those who will not not see ...
The pond will overlook "curtesy" though it did appreciate a reminder of a word that first turned up c. 1523 to explain "a husband's interest upon the death of his wife in the real property of an estate that she either solely owned or inherited provided they bore a child capable of inheriting the estate."
Away with the pedantry. What is this message that Albo supposedly got, because if he hasn't now, he never will? Is this a message that some reptiles might also haven't got and never will?
Around this point, the pond confesses that the savvy Savva was being too cryptic for it. Albo was hopeless on coal, and yet SloMo was hopeless on coal …
They both believed in unicorns,and yet the savvy Savva seemed ambivalent. What was she thinking, what was she saying?
The pond knew where the game stood. Each time SloMo and coal are mentioned, or new technology is touted at the solution, the pond loves to remember the love affair at its peak …as a reminder that SloMo, deep in his heart, will remain true to his love ...
Ah, so touching, the Gollum and the precioussss …
And so to the heresy that the pond just knew was lurking under all this …
"One day coal will go the way of Holdens…"
The pond could hear the thumping noises, as reptiles fainted, and thudded to the floor ….
And so to an agonising choice ...
The bromancer, or our Adam, fresh from the paradise of reptile economics?
The pond is keen on anything that has to do with the triumph of the will, and the death of the Holden reminded the pond of the Savva announcing the death of coal …
Besides, it's the bromancer, a pond Hall of Famer, but how to walk past our Adam, fresh from the garden to talk of BS, though it might have been a tad more hard-hitting, if he'd managed to sound presidential, and spoke of bullshit …
Well the pond couldn't forsake the bromancer, indulging in yet another Hanrahan agony in eight fits … so let the fitting begin ...
Look, the pond doesn't want to rain on the bromancer's parade, but GM took over the Holden in 1931, and the real Holden was a saddle …
So to blather on about how we created it all ourselves and brought it to magnificent fruition is just sublime bromancer blather of the first water …we might as well talk of bringing Coca-Cola to magnificent fruition because they allowed the mix into the country ...
As for national symbols, please, even Vegemite was a rip-off of Marmite …
Never mind, the bromancer is clearly traumatised to the bottom of his Asian-manufactured socks, and never mind that it's his mob who have been keen exporters of manufacturing to other countries…
And so to a wonder of wonders, a reptile wanting to return to the days of Ben Chifley and Ming the Merciless and subsidies ...
Sweet long absent and now terribly anxious Lord, could the bromancer be hinting that coal and other mineral wealth might not be a solid basis for the Australian economy? Did the savvy Savva nobble him at the water cooler?
Disguised subsidies! Disguised if you like, so that no one will notice them!
The Canavan caravan! Manufacturing instead of digging it up and shipping it out - though perhaps we might need to dig it up, and happily burn it to create the energy we need for the manufacturing, and so life and climate science would balance itself …
So the pond was right to put the Canavan at the top of the page … because otherwise we'd be fat and happy, and which reptile could stand for that? Happiness? The pond spits on the notion …
And that's why it was terribly moved by the bromancer announcing that he was giving up journalism to go into manufacturing, but to start up the business, he'd done a Donald and sub-contracted a factory in Vietnam to do the first batch, before moving the game back on shore …
And if you can believe that, you too might consider a career in manufacturing ...
Sad to say, the pond is un-Australian and busy getting fat in new ways.
The pond has given up meat pies and dead horse for the dumpling craze that litters Newtown, and it began to wonder whether it had done right to go with the bromancer, when our Adam was faithfully waiting in the wings. And then the pond remembered the old fairy tale about seven at one blow …
Surely the pond could do three reptiles at one blow, so come on down our Adam, the pond really needs a dose of pure and true reptile thinking, and a restoration of coal to pride of place ...
Promise to go carbon natural? Is our Adam hinting that perhaps we need to go au naturel, whether in cooking or clothing?
Not to worry, the message is clear. All this nonsense about climate science and decarbonisation is just so much hot air, and our Adam is the one to puncture the fake news balloon ...
Still, all this talk of bullshit seemed to provide a chance for the pond to sound presidential …
The pond knew that all this talk of bullshit meant that our Adam would deliver the goods, and that coal would be redeemed ...
Bloody useless women, fancy them thinking they could fly planes; bloody useless poseurs, losers and dropkicks pretending to do business, but lacking the triumph of the will.
Only hard-headed Adam knows the future, and knows the way forward, and is at one with the dog botherer's zeitgeist …
And cunning tease that he is, our Adam has left the big insights for the final gobbet ...
Yes, the climate change debate is dominated by emotion. Unlike the reptile love of coal, which is driven by a rational consideration of climate science, and its implications for the ongoing use of coal …
Oh heck, who's the pond fooling? We all love our clean dinkum sweet Oz coal, oi, oi, oi, we just loves it to death … and if we must fuck the planet because of our love of coal, all that proves is the depth of our sublime passion.
Some might think this means the reptile climate change debate is dominated by emotion, fear, paranoia, and assorted loathings.
But please, pause for a moment to think rationally, reptile fashion, if you can.
There is no emotion here, here there's no emotion.
It takes a cool, calm, collected head to kill off an ecosystem, and make the planet uninhabitable, and our Adam is just the man for the job.
Here no conspicuous compassion, here someone so blind there is no need to see, here someone intent on the triumph of the will, and the triumph of the coal …
Why, coal is as dinkum as Holden, as black and true as Vegemite, and at a pinch can be sprinkled on a meat pie in preference to dead horse …and that's the way the world will end. Not with contemptible conspicuous compassion, but with sublime love for a shiny substance …
The pond felt an enormous relief. At least one reptile had stayed true to the cause, and so the pond could end on a light note with a few cartoons …
