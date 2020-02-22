In which nattering "Ned" sets the pace, and the lizard Oz editorialist places a bet ...

The pond would like to start off the day with a few Presidential pleasantries.
Fuck Telstra, fuck Malcolm Turnbull, fuck BSA, and please make sure it's a hard and comprehensive fucking, and fuck Optus for being a useless rival, and fuck TPG because they'd use the same ancient fibre or even worse the wretched phone lines, yes fuck them all, because the pond is so fucking tired of the fucking endless dropouts on this Malware heap of shitty junk …
Ah, that felt good and Presidential, and might help explain the pond's delay in reporting for reptile duty, and now it's back to the fray ...
Apart from being cast into analogue hell, the pond began the day with an almost unendurable dilemma.
Two "Neds" glowering out from the reptile digital pages. Which one to choose?
It turned out it was easy in the end. Everyone knows the submarine program is a Liberal government disaster.
Why rake over such tired coals, when the real crisis involves the wretched Labor mob and their devious attitude to coal, which, when featured at the top of the lizard Oz digital page, had induced a reptile meltdown …
Shocking stuff, so naturally the pond had to turn to "Ned's" brand of smelling salts …
Indeed, indeed, and never mind that the planet has also decided to live or die by climate change, at least if the implications of climate science are to be accepted, rather than listen to blather about acts of faith in the Catholic manner …
But there's good news. For once words failed "Ned".
Confronted by the sheer impudence of anyone willing to accept climate science, "Ned" could only manage another short gobbet …
"It is, however, highly unlikely this summer's mood will be permanent."
Indeed, indeed, not if the reptile denialists have anything to do with it. Oh there was talk of a change of heart, and much hand-wringing by "Ned", but the reptiles won't easily give up on their deep and abiding love for coal.
Pouring cold water on talk of a planet at risk is an ancient reptile art, and the Oz editorialist set the tone …
The pond is sorry to interrupt, but what's this? A heretic has surreptitiously turned up, and someone smuggled the lad into the digital back pages with this measly splash …
And the story did no better, running the same doleful pic ...
Sheesh, when will the reptiles learn? Why can't they still be out and proud with their illustrations?
There, that's better, and the pond can go on with the heretic with a clear conscience …
Did someone mention a kite?
Problem solved. We can start building it in the same dock, alongside the the subs, and should have it ready by no later than 2150 ...
Oh dear, fancy playing the bushfire card with a snap, while "Ned" was busy assuring us that the fires would be forgotten by Eosturmonath, and all the other records and catastrophes noted around the world, as they will surely unfold, will simply be ignored by a humble expedient … read only Murdochian rags, safe in the knowledge that everything will be ignored, downplayed or flipped …
Could this heretic get any lower? Could he, shamefully, even begin a gobbet by quoting "Ned" himself?
What a caddish thing to do. Catch "Ned" in a moment of panic and hysteria, quote him, and then go on to knock the technology dreams of SloMo and his denialist team …
Surely it's about time this insolent wretch put a sock in it, and headed back to the business pages from whence he came …
It doesn't seem like it!?
Outrageous, shocking stuff ...
What the pond needed was a restorative draught of the lizard Oz editorialist, and luckily there were a couple of gobbets still to hand …
Fucketty fuck, a lower emissions economy? A nationwide wave of wind and solar?
Are these the same reptiles who spent a decade or more downplaying solar, and warming of the dangers of wind, and pooh-poohing in a Plimerish way the whole notion of climate science and useless renewable energy?
As they frequently observe in the days of the Donald, a sense of irony and hypocrisy are long gone … so let's see how long the reptiles can keep blathering on, under Maxwell Smart's cone of irony-laden silence, about the many ways that technology is going to fix everything, so we can keep on with our love of dinkum clean Oz coal, oi, oi, oi ...
And there you go. Albo embarks on an ambitious target in keeping with unlikely company, such as Boris, and with much of the rest of the world, but it's uncosted and terribly dangerous.
Whereas coal-loving SloMo heads into the future reliant on technologies yet to be discovered, and completely uncosted, and she'll be right, because all denialists are a wing and a prayer, and a decent long odds bet, because let's face it, we're really talking about a problem that's fake news and a theological conspiracy …
The reptile cartoon, which passes for humour amongst the lizards, backed up this yarn about costs …
Yeah, you do the maths. It'll cost gadzillions, whereas unproven, uncosted, uninvented technologies extracted from one's arse are sure to come dirt cheap, like all dirty deeds do ...
And yet the pond has a taste for real cartoons by real cartoonists, ones with a sharper quill, like the quill that the immortal Rowe sharpens regularly here …
Can I second all your comments on the nbn? The intertubes went missing for the best part of a week at the height of the bushfires and have been failing repeatedly ever since (working on the backup SIM at the moment.ReplyDelete
I thought the internet was supposed to have a lot of redundancy (no single point of failure etc) but I am obviously wrong again.
Befuddled - around our place one might hear a 'Thank you Mistah Turnbull' - in the style of that commercial for a real estate agency. It is the verbal signal that our 'NBN', which comes from a tower rather than through a fibre, is not delivering. Saying it doesn't restore the, um - service (!?), but it does provide a little catharsis.ReplyDelete
Other Anonymous
Morrison is relying on "human ingenuity". Great idea. Just look at how we have conquered major threats over the years. Why, in 1666 Londoners tried to fight the Great Fire by throwing water in it! 360 year later we fight fires by ... oh, wait.ReplyDelete
The "groundswell towards veganism". The Four and Twenty Pie Company has put out a vegan version of their iconic meat pie. Their slogan: "Meat pies: no longer animal cruelty in a pastry" (well, that's what I would expect them to say, but I may be wrong). The definition of Australian ('we love football, meat pies, kangaroos and Holden cars') is looking a bit shaky, with the kangaroos burnt, and a sizeable proportion of league footballers being psychos.