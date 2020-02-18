In which nattering "Ned" and the Canavan caravan roll into town ...

The reptiles are wildly excited, and naturally Lloydie is in on the push about the health impacts of wind farms …after all, the Donald himself is a keen student of wind farms, and we all know thanks to him that they cause cancer …
"If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer. You tell me that one, okay?"
Meanwhile, as the Labor party is keen to lose voters not interested in following the reptiles down the dinkum clean Oz coal path, the reptiles called on nattering "Ned" to deal with the crisis facing the wily SloMo.
How to pretend you give a toss about climate science, when you really don't …perhaps talk "realities", code for "nah, not really?"
How to pretend you give a toss about climate science, when you really don't …perhaps talk "realities", code for "nah, not really?"
The good news is that for once someone must have told "Ned" to keep it short, and so this is a relatively brief wedge ...
Good old Nats. Where would the miners be without them? Come to think of it, where would the farmers be without them as they dig up the Liverpool plains in the quest for more dinkum clean Oz coal, in support of a planet warming until the goose is cooked?
How can "Ned" sort his way through all this, given the reptiles love of climate science denialism? How can SloMo? What to say when the Canavan caravan as it rolls into town again, talking the talk that once came naturally to SloMo, but now lips must be pressed elsewhere to give the necessary lip service the country needs?
Simple. We must talk of realities ...
Indeed, indeed, it's impossible to grasp the reality that climate science is just a mass delusion and a new religion, and yet it's not as if SloMo didn't show us all the way forward …
Ah precious, how cruel they are, in an uncaring world … unloved, and unwanted by those heathen inner city 'leets, and yet so dear to those who love you deeply ...
While the quivering jellyfish known as "Ned" poses a moral question yet again (remember, sweet coal isn't a matter of science, it's a matter of morality), the pond believes that the government will rise to the challenge, and so does the immortal Rowe. Just look at the supercharged buggie they're hooning around in …
Well there's more Rowe here, and so to the good news.
The Canavan caravan has also roared into reptile HQ in an FX, or given the date, perhaps a HT Kingswood … ready to deliver seemly outburst in favour of dinkum clean Oz coal, oi, oi, oi …
The Canavan caravan has also roared into reptile HQ in an FX, or given the date, perhaps a HT Kingswood … ready to deliver seemly outburst in favour of dinkum clean Oz coal, oi, oi, oi …
Yes, never mind the climate science, it's coal, coal, coal … and all you have to do is hop on your treadlie and wheel your way back to 1970 and Gough for forward-thinking inspiration, because trust the pond and the Canavan caravan, nothing has changed since 1970, at least in the deep north known as Queensland … (where's Albert Field when he's needed so he could give the Canavan a good French polish?)
Ah, those climate scientists with their glib talk … completely unlike the current mob …
Well there's more Wilcox here, and now it's back to the Canavan caravan explaining how only coal can produce the required resilience and adaptation the country so badly needs …
Reading all that guff, it's not often that the pond invokes troglodytes and dinosaurs, and yet whenever the pond reads the Canavan caravan, that's what comes to mind …
And so to something completely different.
The pond noticed that music popped up in the comments section … and it recently stumbled across a Prom concert performance of the short Bartok opera Bluebeard's Castle …
It has the advantage of sub-titles, and while not the best image, it was given a favourable review here … and it does offer a change from coal-loving and climate science denialism ...
Watch it on YouTube here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.