In which Dame Slap fills the late Sunday slot ...

And so to the late arvo slot where reptiles are banished for unendurable silliness, and sadly our Gracie delivered the goods to the point where she had to be banished from the banishing...
According to our Gracie, a few union officials ran GM lock, stock and barrel, and hence the entire enterprise collapsed.
Nothing else is mentioned or considered in the column - yes, the pond read it, and decided it was such an ancient return to union bashing that no good would come of it, and it might only agitate stray readers wanting to mention global trends, electric vehicles, changing GM strategies, and the way GM, having looted and rorted assorted governments, and with the Holden brand as relevant as an Owen gun, wisely decided to move on …
But that only left Dame Slap, and the pond was a bit ginger about that, as encouraging Dame Slap to write about #MeToo is a bit like having Mike Tyson show off his meditation skills in a Crocodile Dundee movie …
But there was no alternative. Somebody had to fill the Sunday arvo slot of irrelevant reptile shame, so Dame Slap was called down from the faraway tree and assigned the job …
Uh huh, but the pond sensed that Dame Slap might get around to scribbling about Harvey, a matter on which the jury appears to be deadlocked, with deliberations set to resume Monday, US time … so no good would come of talking of the matter ...
But stay, there's a thought worth contemplating.
Rotunno's wretched behaviour is the inevitable consequence of the #MeToo movement? Could Michael Avenatti use that as an excuse too?
Why inevitable?
Oh wait, we've been there before, and quite recently …
Yes, there's nothing like a well-meaning movement to uncover the mistreatment of women by men has become a messy, complicated and deeply flawed endeavour.
Why everyone knows that the bitches ask for it all the time, and when they get it, what happens? Poor suffering men are punished, and sensible observers of the situation just have to push back …
Of course the pond was tainted by Xian ideas while young, and came to the notion that there was no excuse for killing anyone, and talk of "committing acts of this form" didn't quite handle burning three innocent children to death.
Perhaps that's why things get a little deep and hard going for Dame Slap when she has to consider that situation, and then talk about Harvey's "depraved abuse of women" … but apparently, in an IPA world, when you work for Fox News, you do have choices about the circumstances you put yourself in.
Either put yourself in Roger's paws, or go walk the streets …and see if Dame Slap cares a whit or a jot ...
Yes, it's the usual victim shaming. Women might think they can work in a job without harassment, but really you have to be careful about the choices you make, which suggests that if you want to work for a Murdoch you must be a bloody fool ...
Well we all know where the Bolter ended up with this sort of talk. It featured in the pond this morning with some abject snivelling and grovelling, and the usual Bolter defiance and indignation … because, as always, never mind the victim, just print the controversy…
You know, if it was a false claim, why the snivelling, grovelling apology?
But that's the whole point. When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
When the controversy keeps bubbling along, keep printing the controversy.
That delivers what the narcissist Bolter wants, which is to say attention … in much the same way that Dame Slap strives for attention by blathering on about zealots - as if an IPA loon by definition wasn't a zealot - and throwing in notions of sexual prudery, as if that's got anything to do with a situation where no is supposed to mean no, or corporate worrywarts, which is to say that if you act like a complete dickhead, you might find Sky News ads go dark …
Never mind … Dame Slap has her verbal sledgehammer standing by, ready to dismiss the likes of Harvey as an Xmas nut ...
One thing's clear after that. Don't expect News Corp to be amending its ways, or putting its best foot forward to put the 'Roger busy rogering' days behind it …
Just do the usual Dame Slap recommended thing, and get yourself a good lawyer …
You better get a real good one
Get yourself a suit and tie
And get your hair cut way up high
Get yourself an activist lawyer, son
You're gonna need a real good one
Don't drop the soap
Don't smoke no dope
Don’t wank for the pope
Don’t feel up a woman in hope
Get yourself an activist lawyer, son
You're gonna need a good one to get you outta this one
And if you do all that, we're likely to get more organisations such as the Scouts finding out the perils of thinking they still live in the 1950s, or poor old Bloomfield imagining that pasts can be plastered over with a spray of money …
