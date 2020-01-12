In which the reptile editorialist goes on the offensive defensive ...

The reptiles have been clearly feeling the heat, though their bunker in the 'leet inner Sydney suburb of Surry Hills - never mind the conflagration, enjoy the world's finest barista coffee - is some distance from bushfires, as well as reality …
That talk of cool heads is actually a re-mounting of the barricades, with the reptiles sensing that their impassioned defence of climate science denialists and dinkum clean Oz coal might be slip-sliding away …
Funny, really, the reptiles ongoing fear of social media, especially when it reveals them as part of an actual right-wing conspiracy of climate denialists - hooray for Moorice and Lloydie and Bjorn - who are key obstacles on the path to a less ruined world …
As for all that blather about global warming evidence, why only a few days ago there was Moorice scribbling in a frenzy …
And the pond can remember reading Polonius only a few weeks ago taking the usual Polonial trip down memory lane …
Yes, it's all pretty much the same as it's ever been, it's just business as usual …
As for that talk of the reptiles reporting matters accurately, including arson (Graudian here)… which incidentally had an intro reading ... Donald Trump Jr was among those who retweeted misleading figures published by News Corp … (that first link below is here, the second links to the reptile report, but that's paywalled, and so the pond is glad it uses screen caps) ...
Who'd have thunk that News Corp was the source of all the social media problems, fuelling the fire of the likes of dumb Donald Trump Jr.?
No wonder the reptiles have been on the defensive, on the back foot …
It is … how can the pond put it politely? … all bullshit, quintessential bullshit of a Murdochian lizard Oz kind … as some within the tent suddenly refused to sip on the kool aid, and instead stepped outside the tent …
“The reporting I have witnessed in The Australian, the Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun is not only irresponsible but dangerous and damaging to our communities and beautiful planet that needs us more than ever to acknowledge the destruction we have caused and start doing something about it.”
News Corp has come under fierce criticism for its coverage of the bushfires and is seen by many as pushing a climate change denial agenda. This has included international criticism from The New York Times and US-based non-profit media watchdog Media Matters for America.
(AFR here)
You'd think the reptiles would be pleased at their international fame, but instead they've turned petulant, sulky and very defensive ...
Well the pond can't argue with that last line … as it seems to have been backed up by this report in the Graudian in August 2019 :
Revenue at the Australian mastheads run by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp fell by 6% last year, and the company’s pay TV operation, Foxtel, has also been hit by falling subscriber numbers.
And so things come home to roost, and all the reptiles can do is squawk, but anyone who can remember back only a little while will recall the way things were, and are, and will continue to be, so long as the reptiles continue to lie to themselves while also lying to everybody else about what they write and do …
As you say, DP: " all bullshit, quintessential bullshit of a Murdochian lizard Oz kind " and following is a reminder of a prime example from that leading reptile, M. Newman, just a few days ago.ReplyDelete
The inestimable Moorice: "Indeed, 87 per cent of bushfires are due to humans. Only 6 per cent are naturally started. Arsonists, attracted by the ease of ignition, perhaps start more than half. To date, 183 arsonists have been arrested."
No sources quoted, no rational discussion, just the usual reptile lies for which there is never any apology or even a hint of correction.