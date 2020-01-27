In which the pond can barely cope with another serve of the mint-laden dog botherer ...

Like every other holyday season, this one is quickly wearing down … and like most, towards the end, instead of pleasure, there comes a sense of fatigue, a desire to get it over with, a sense that doing almost anything else other than relaxing with the reptiles might be preferable … you know, digging ditches, shovelling shit, killing things in the garden, or watching clouds … anything, instead of scoffing another serve …
What prompted this pond nihilism, this despair, this blow out? A simple question: just how many times can the dog botherer keep shovelling shit and climate denialism at the readers of the lizard Oz, and how many keep swallowing it?
Another self-doubting question: how did it become the pond's duty to keep track of the reptile loons?
It feels like a never-ending repetitive story, written by a mindless child for other braying children …
Well yes, but speaking of serious media, the pond has no idea where an American cartoonist got an image of the dog botherer so he could devise this cartoon …
Oh wait, the noisy man isn't bald, perhaps the pond made a mistake thinking it was the dog botherer.
Never mind, the pond thought it might throw in this link, on the basis that it would irritate the heck out of the dog botherer to have his words associated with PBS ...
Meanwhile, this very day, in the business section of the lizard Oz, which tends to be a bit wayward, came a different kind of reptile reporting …
But sadly, it isn't the pond's job to look at this sort of story …
Instead the pond must plough on through the dog botherer, yammering on in his usual mindless way …
Oh fuck it, should the pond really resist the temptation to intercut a portion of that other story with dog botherer gibberish? Where's the harm?
Um, actually, if the pond might be so bold as to offer an amendment to that sentence about small exceptions, with the significant exception of a large part of the fossil print media … featuring, as it does, the blathering of the dog botherer, the Bolter and many anthers, and not to mention Sky News, a signification portion of the fossil cable media, featuring as it does, not just the dog botherer, but all the rest of the Murdochian print climate denialists …
Why this constant ire about the meejia and getting it wrong? Well it's been a bad summer for denialists of the dog botherer kind, and especially for their coal-loving fearless leader, as noted in another piece in today's lizard Oz …
Okay, it means putting the dog botherer on hold yet again - the pond is tempted to put him on permanent hold - but just for the nonce, the pond will sample a small portion which helps explain just why SloMo, not helped by the climate denying reptiles, nor the likes of the rantings of the dog botherer, has fucked up in recent times …
Well you won't find any help amongst the reptiles.
So while the pond's at it, and is so totally over the dog botherer's guff, the pond might record exactly how our Henry today put his foot right in it …
Yes, our Henry didn't just breach Godwin's Law, he drove a bloody great tank through it, all to make a point implicit about the same topic as the dog botherer, though without the boldness to mention climate science by name …
You see, after the crocodile tears about Auschwitz, the Nazis, Arendt and all the rest of it, came this ...
That reference to "claims of an impending apocalypse" are about as close to climate science as our Henry dares get, given the rampant abuse of Nazis and Auschwitz present in his piece, but it was obvious enough what he was implying, given his recent outbursts on climate science ...
It's sickening stuff. It might be amusing in the current reptile climate, and the age of the climate science denying King Donald …
… but it was actually just wretched, miserable, and pathetic …and, did the pond mention it? Sickening ...
But at least it's been a distraction, until at last the final dog botherer gobbet must be faced …
What a festering paltroon of a denialist he is, what a scurvy scumbag, how resistant to the truth, how deplorable that our Henry should drag in Auschwitz and the Nazis …
How much lower can the assembled pack of climate denialists reptiles go in the defence of their denialism and the coal-loving Scotty from failed management?
Well there's always the restoration of dictatorships and monarchies around the world, and they're busy at that too, with more immortal Rowe to be found here …
