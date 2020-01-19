As if the pond would forget to honour prattling Polonius … (damn you Kiwis, it's all your fault) ...

No doubt there were some thinking that the pond had forgotten about prattling Polonius this weekend, but the pond could, would never entirely forsake the wise one …
It's true that after his splendid bouts of climate denialism in recent weeks - while all the indolent denialist reptile rats were on holydays - this week is a minor provocation, but still attention must be paid …
I don’t say he’s a great man. Prattling Polonius never made a lot of money, but he had some great anonymous donors, who helped keep the wolf from the Sydney Institute door. His name was always in the lizard Oz paper, even if it never amounted to a hill of beans. He’s not the finest character that ever lived. But he’s a human being, and a terrible thing is happening to him, jingoism and senility and such like. So attention must be paid. He’s not to be allowed to fall into his grave like an old dog. Attention, attention must be finally paid to such a person.
Especially when he's having a go at the Kiwis. How could it be utopia, when they can't even say 'fush and chups' with a straight face …
Yes, those bloody useless Kiwis, and their cheap jokes about Australia …
It's about time for Julian and the white clouders go get a damn good what for from Polonius ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, standing up for the Kiwis like that is certain to send Polonius into a dinkum frenzy of indignation, or at least a little whataboutism and bothsiderism, though naturally the kindly old loon will, in the tedious end, come down on the right side ...
Indeed, indeed, well said, well written old dog …those uppity Kiwis offer no comfort for dinkum Australians …
Many have talked of a union …
But let us remember the truth about wundy Wellington and chully Dunedin …
Stay strong and true, dinkums, we're all right Jack …she's apples and sweet … and we're blessed with an innate sense of superiority, not to mention Polonius's rich intellect to cherish …
How could the Kiwis imagine we give a toss?
And besides it's Americans that are fleeing to New Zealand, prepping for the apocalypse, and naturally Polonius and the pond can't imagine why …
They must lack a dinkum sensahuma, and dinkum Polonial exceptionalism ...
Polonius: "Burnside ..... refers to Morrison as "ScottyFromMarketing" This is just a sneer."ReplyDelete
Oh, but such a truthful, enlightening sneer, mate. Truly enlightening.
"And besides it's Americans that are fleeing to New Zealand, prepping for the apocalypse, and naturally Polonius and the pond can't imagine why …"
Given NZ's distinct geological insecurity, DP, I can't quite understand why either. But then, have we ruled out stupidity ?
"For centuries ... New Zealand’s explosive geology has awed and terrified the island’s residents."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/2019/12/10/volcanoes-shaped-new-zealand-this-weeks-eruption-will-not-be-last/