In which the pond enjoys a light lunch of coal with Lloydie and visits Dame Slap above the magical faraway tree ...

The laughter quadrupled yesterday when the lizards of Oz proceeded to publish a famous climate denialist of the first water …
Of course that's when Plimer had merely settled down to the bottom of the page. At the beginning, the reptiles managed to associate him with the big news of the day, with a helpful attention-attracting illustration …
Just for anyone doubting the juxtaposition, here it was …
But that was yesterday, and Plimer is a freelancer, much like the onion "climate science is crap" muncher, who yesterday discovered that Catholic and Hindu fundamentalists have much in common, including, presumably, a love of dinkum clean Oz coal oi oi oi …
How tragic. From ruler of the land, and restorer of knights and dames, to mere reptile "contributor".
Of course the pond is loyal, and every onion muncher sighting another feather in David Rowe's cap …
But all that was in the dusty halls of yesterday's reptile digital fish and chip wrappings, and today came Lloydie …
Now an important part of the reptiles' by now well practiced climate science denialism runs along a few familiar grooves … it's nothing to do with us, it's all China's fault, we can't do anything, we're mere minnows, and never mind our per capita contribution and above all never no mind our export of dinkum clean Oz coal to the likes of China and India … and oh, how we must keep doing it, for the good of the world.
Lloydie's got the routine pat … as you'd expect from an adept …a follower of the Chairman … because naturally the Graudian couldn't resist digging a few gems out of the ancient Murdochian vault …
Pure essence of the Donald …
But that was long ago, when the Chairman wanted to match the Donald at the art of twittering tweets of twittish nonsense …these days the reptiles rely on Lloydie for their nuance ...
But that was long ago, when the Chairman wanted to match the Donald at the art of twittering tweets of twittish nonsense …these days the reptiles rely on Lloydie for their nuance ...
Look at all those links … lucky the pond uses screen caps, so they're all null and void … but see how those wretched, perfidious Chinese prefer Indonesian coal to dinkum clean Oz coal, oi, oi, oi …
Oh it must be all their fault, preferring other brands of coal ...
Oh it must be all their fault, preferring other brands of coal ...
And yet, speaking generally for a moment, with a lump in paw to remind us, we have nothing to fear from coal …
Sorry, the pond went off message there for a moment, remember, it's all the fault of the Indonesian-coal loving perfidious Chinese ...
Ah, good old Rick Perry, up to his neck in corruption in the Ukraine, another reliable lizard Oz expert … not to mention our very own speaker in tongues ...
Yes, it's all China's fault, and it's nothing to do with us, and we can lecture them from the high moral ground …
So let's sock it to the Chinese, strangely in love with coal, when the speaker in tongues has explained that it's absolutely nothing to do with us, and he certainly is a climate scientist enthusiast … with a deep and abiding love for coal … if only the clean, dinkum Oz kind, oi, oi, oi … because there's nothing like a love of coal producing the very best climate science understandings and actions and righteous deeds … unlike those despicable Chinese...
Well it certainly seems like something of a pickle, and so the pond appreciates Lloydie's proposal that Australia immediately abandon its shipping of coal abroad …
We keed, we keed …. don'tchaknow, it's all China's fault ...
Getty Images? It would have cost the reptiles somewhere between $200 for a small version and $650 for a large version for that image, and the pond was shattered that they didn't bother to run the attached tag here…
Date created? 2nd December 2008 … and since then?
Oodles of climate denialism and coal loving at the lizard Oz, and the speaker in tongues, much loved by the reptiles for his love of coal, and much later than 2008 when it came to showing the Chinese the way forward…
By golly the pond loves that look on Barner's face … what a card he is, and witty too, and how lucky that it's just the greenies that burn … that'll learn 'em ... and yet it's nothing to do with us, it's all China's fault …
And that's how Lloydie's precious form of climate science denialism works.
Produce doubt and confusion with a flourish, make it all seem pointless, explain how it's nothing to do with us, talk in a vague way with a wave of the hands that "something is still needed", and end with a paean of praise for the "heavy lifting of coal", because remember, we, and the world, can't do without the wonders of dinkum clean Oz coal, oi, oi, oi …
Come on down Adani, and show the Chinese what for …
And so to an infallible Pope, and a showing of the paws …
Hmm, did that koala have a lump of dinkum clean Oz coal, oi, oi, oi, in its pouch? Wherever did it get that idea from?
And so to a cleansing Dame Slap …
Now the pond appreciates that this will be too much for some, overload will kick in, and they'll say thanks, but no thanks … but there's nothing like a Dame Slap to generate a smoke haze, in case your city is missing the sort of smoke haze to be seen around Sydney, and this day there came a tremendous Slapian rant of a vintage, completely missing the point kind…
Yep, the pond just loves a Dame Slap rant from far away in her magical land above the faraway tree ...
It's not hard to understand? Could Dame Slap be about to unload on the Donald for his petulant whining and infinite narcissism, his relentless bullying and his vile behaviour? We keed, we keed ...
Izzy Stradlin? He was a lush and a junkie … but seriously, doa black rapper and Guns N' Roses represent the worst that Dame Slap might rant about?
Apparently so … apparently they're social warriors and represent a manic social justice movement, of the moronic kind that indulges in moronic hate speech, because there's nothing like using the word "moron" to introduce a little civility into the conversation ...
Oh fucketty fuck, from rappers to Commies … what next? Oh no, not the Veronicas, indulging in the cesspit of social media, when they could have been indulging in the hate speech of the reptiles' very own tree-killing cesspit ...
"Truth does not matter"? Well the pond will get to that in due course … but first we must have our obligatory dose of "Orwellian" … as the hate speaker keeps unloading her latest broadside of hate ...
Uh huh … now readers of the pond will realise where the pond has been going with this …when we finally came to that idle Slapian talk of the 'politics of truth' …
So how's the MAGA cap truth-telling in politics going?
Well they're just the latest here … but anyone with a Google machine can find plenty more examples of the politics of truth, diligently tracked by masochists ...
Why give a flying fuck about a few musos when the Donald and his family are out and about, shamelessly lying, defrauding charities, running fake universities, going bankrupt more times than is decent when running casinos, and as a result of dealing with mobsters, running the county like a gang of mobsters, and given to shaking down other countries, because that's what mobsters do …
And yet Trump's lies, frauds and misdeeds don't bother Dame Slap. Scientists might want to know why this is, but the pond already knows. Up above the magic faraway tree, it's easy to be selective in your hating … and a few musos are so much easier than admitting you're a moronic fuckwit of the Donald-loving kind, a man who has managed to divide and split and malign and upload hate to the world in a way that would make your average muso cry when they thought of the ratings, and the splattering of the hits that matter ...
Yes, maybe will.i.am has done us a favour, because when it comes to bogus claims, distorting language, and expressing faux compassion, could anyone be more fucked in the head than morons that don the MAGA cap and scribble of their passion for the Donald?
Here's some faux compassion for ya … comin' right at ya …
And now to wrap it all up, an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
Hmmm, well the less said about, and by, Laudanum Lloydie the better. No news there, but thanks for all that dire warning about China, mate. Without your deeply penetrative journalistic investigations, nobody would ever have known what the Chinese were up to.ReplyDelete
Ahh, but now for Dame Slap: "...a deep-seated sense of entitlement, that the rules do not apply to him; claiming to be a victim to extricate himself from shoddy behaviour rather than taking personal responsibility; "
By golly, doesn't that describe a certain member of a major "Royal" Family that has recently been in the news ? Not to mention a "President" of a major power who can tell more lies in a week than most people can believe in a lifetime. So they're both Social Justice Warriors too ? Hucoodanode.
A bit late, I know, DP; but just in case you do read back a few days then there's this:Delete
Coal Power Seen Falling by Record, Helping Emissions Growth Slow
Bloomberg News November 25, 2019, 4:28 PM GMT+11
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-25/coal-power-seen-falling-by-record-helping-emissions-growth-slow
In short, although the number of coal-fired generation plants is still increasing (but gradually levelling out), the amount of electricity generated by coal-fired plants - and hence the amount of coal actually burned - is decreasing, and by a record amount this year.
Just another example of the shallow, lazy, ignorant and ideologically blinded reporting by the reptiles, Lloydie in particular.
The word that comes to mind when i think of ScoMo's words about China and coal: prostitution. Selling one's soul (and coal) to the highest bidder.ReplyDelete